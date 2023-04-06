Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE CIRCLE at Orange Tree Theatre

Performances runÂ 29 April â€“ 17 June 2023.

Apr. 06, 2023 Â 

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Somerset Maugham's THE CIRCLE at Orange Tree Theatre. Performances run 29 April - 17 June 2023. Check out the photos below!

The sun is shining on the manicured lawns of the Dorset home of Arnold Champion-Cheney, MP. The Great War is over. Arnold's political career is blossoming. He has a beautiful young wife, Elizabeth. If only the servants would dust his antiques properly, everything would be perfect.

But Arnold's idyllic life is about to explode into chaos. His rakish father is staying for the weekend. His scandalous long-lost mother is descending with her detested husband in tow. And there's a dashing young stranger who seems far too interested in Elizabeth...

Will history come full circle? Or can one generation learn from their parents' disastrous mistakes?

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurrtz

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE CIRCLE at Orange Tree Theatre

