Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE BOOK THIEF at the Octagon Theatre Bolton

Performances run Saturday 17th September - Saturday 15th October 2022.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Ahead of its world premiere at the Octagon Theatre Bolton this autumn, the musical adaptation of The Book Thief has released all new rehearsal photos.

Directed by the Octagon's Artistic Director Lotte Wakeham (One Man Two Guvnors, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Peter Pan, Octagon Theatre) and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves (Amélie, Criterion Theatre), the script is penned by award-winning author Jodi Picoult (My Sister's Keeper) and Timothy Allen McDonald (adaptor of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka and James and the Giant Peach), with music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Walt Disney Animation Studios) and musical direction, orchestrations and arrangements by Matthew Malone.

This spellbinding production is based on Markus Zusak's worldwide best-selling novel and follows courageous young orphan Liesel as she enters a dangerous game of book thievery in 1930s Nazi-Germany.

Photo Credit: Ray Jefferson

Alfie Corbett
Alfie Corbett

Bea Glancy
Bea Glancy

Bea Glancy and Niamh Palmer
Bea Glancy and Niamh Palmer

Charlie Murphy, Niamh Palmer, Victoria Brazier
Charlie Murphy, Niamh Palmer, Victoria Brazier

Daniel Krikler
Daniel Krikler

Ensemble
Ensemble

Ensemble
Ensemble

Ensemble
Ensemble

Ensemble
Ensemble

Jack Lord
Jack Lord

Jodi Picoult
Jodi Picoult

Lotte Wakeham
Lotte Wakeham

Niamh Palmer
Niamh Palmer


