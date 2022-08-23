Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE BOOK THIEF at the Octagon Theatre Bolton

Ahead of its world premiere at the Octagon Theatre Bolton this autumn, the musical adaptation of The Book Thief has released all new rehearsal photos.

Directed by the Octagon's Artistic Director Lotte Wakeham (One Man Two Guvnors, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Peter Pan, Octagon Theatre) and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves (Amélie, Criterion Theatre), the script is penned by award-winning author Jodi Picoult (My Sister's Keeper) and Timothy Allen McDonald (adaptor of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka and James and the Giant Peach), with music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Walt Disney Animation Studios) and musical direction, orchestrations and arrangements by Matthew Malone.

This spellbinding production is based on Markus Zusak's worldwide best-selling novel and follows courageous young orphan Liesel as she enters a dangerous game of book thievery in 1930s Nazi-Germany.