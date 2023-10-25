Photos: Inside Rehearsal For STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, Plus Discounted Ticket Initiative Launched!

Previews begin on 17 November at the Phoenix Theatre.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £24
Cast
Photos
Videos

Ahead of previews starting on 17 November at the Phoenix Theatre, Stranger Things: The First Shadow has launched the Shadow Seats ticket initiative in an exclusive partnership with TodayTix, offering £19.59 seats for every performance across the run. The initiative aims to provide access at affordable prices to as wide an audience as possible.

Plus, check out all new rehearsal photos below!

Shadow Seats are ELEVEN pairs of tickets that exist in another dimension. These will not be visible on the main booking page and include the front row of the stalls. Audiences can enter to win a pair of tickets via the lottery on the TodayTix app every Friday from 3 November onwards. The first winners will be drawn on 6 November – Stranger Things Day – for performances in previews.

Producer Sonia Friedman said, “We are delighted to launch our Shadow Seats initiative today for Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Offering accessibly priced tickets available to all, in great locations in the house to every performance, with the hope that theatre lovers alongside new audiences can discover the joy and thrill of live theatre is something we are extremely passionate about.”

The TodayTix app can be downloaded onto iOs or Android devices for free via the app store.

ABOUT Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

 

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan and Craig Sugden

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Christopher Buckley and Isabella Pappas

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Christopher Buckley, Michael Jibson, Imogen Turner, Louis McCartney, and Lauren Ward

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney and Ella Karuna Williams

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney and Patrick Vaill

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Ross and Matt Duffer

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Company

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Company





2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
“Our Jaws Just Dropped”: Matt and Ross Duffer on the Surprise of Bringing STRA Photo
“Our Jaws Just Dropped”: Matt and Ross Duffer on the Surprise of Bringing STRANGER THINGS to the Stage

The Duffer Brothers have told of their surprise at being approached to turn Stranger Things into stage play.

2
Full Cast Set For STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Photo
Full Cast Set For STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

With rehearsals now underway, the full cast has been announced for the world premiere of Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry, that brings the world of Stranger Things to life in a completely new way - live on stage. Find out who is starring in the show here!

3
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo Photo
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo

Check out a sneak peek photo of Stranger Things: The First Shadow!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track Video
The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You