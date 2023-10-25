Photos: Inside Rehearsal For STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, Plus Discounted Ticket Initiative Launched!

Ahead of previews starting on 17 November at the Phoenix Theatre, Stranger Things: The First Shadow has launched the Shadow Seats ticket initiative in an exclusive partnership with TodayTix, offering £19.59 seats for every performance across the run. The initiative aims to provide access at affordable prices to as wide an audience as possible.

Plus, check out all new rehearsal photos below!

Shadow Seats are ELEVEN pairs of tickets that exist in another dimension. These will not be visible on the main booking page and include the front row of the stalls. Audiences can enter to win a pair of tickets via the lottery on the TodayTix app every Friday from 3 November onwards. The first winners will be drawn on 6 November – Stranger Things Day – for performances in previews.

Producer Sonia Friedman said, “We are delighted to launch our Shadow Seats initiative today for Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Offering accessibly priced tickets available to all, in great locations in the house to every performance, with the hope that theatre lovers alongside new audiences can discover the joy and thrill of live theatre is something we are extremely passionate about.”

The TodayTix app can be downloaded onto iOs or Android devices for free via the app store.

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan and Craig Sugden

Christopher Buckley and Isabella Pappas

Christopher Buckley, Michael Jibson, Imogen Turner, Louis McCartney, and Lauren Ward

Louis McCartney

Louis McCartney and Ella Karuna Williams

Louis McCartney and Patrick Vaill

Ross and Matt Duffer

Company

Company