Photos: Inside Rehearsal For KIM'S CONVENIENCE at the Park Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released from Kim’s Convenience at the Park Theatre. Ins Choi’s award-winning play opens for its UK Premiere in January, running from 8 Jan to 10 Feb 2024.
The cast includes Ins Choi (plays Appa) Jennifer Kim (plays Janet), Namju Go (plays Umma), Brian Law (plays Jung) and Miles Mitchell (plays multi-rolling parts including Alex, Mr Lee, Rich and Mike).
