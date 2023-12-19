Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For KIM'S CONVENIENCE at the Park Theatre

Ins Choi’s award-winning play opens for its UK Premiere in January, running from 8 Jan to 10 Feb 2024.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

All new rehearsal photos have been released from Kim’s Convenience at the Park Theatre. Ins Choi’s award-winning play opens for its UK Premiere in January, running from 8 Jan to 10 Feb 2024.

The cast includes Ins Choi (plays Appa) Jennifer Kim (plays Janet), Namju Go (plays Umma), Brian Law (plays Jung) and Miles Mitchell (plays multi-rolling parts including Alex, Mr Lee, Rich and Mike).

Photo Credit: Shona Louise Photography

Miles Mitchell

Ins Choi

Jennifer Kim, Ins Choi

Jennifer Kim

Namju Go

Namju Go and Brian Law

Brian Law

Jennifer Kim

Jennifer Kim, Ins Choi, and Miles Mitchell

Jennifer Kim, Ins Choi, and Miles Mitchell

Ins Choi


