Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DEATH OF ENGLAND: CLOSING TIME at National Theatre

The production premieres at the Dorfman Theatre from 13 September until 11 November.  

Aug. 23, 2023

The National Theatre today released rehearsal images for Death of England: Closing Time.  Deputy Artistic Director, Clint Dyer and acclaimed playwright, Roy Williams, have reunited to write this powerful new play, which is the final, standalone chapter of their award-winning Death of England series.  It premieres at the Dorfman Theatre from 13 September until 11 November.  

This thought-provoking drama, directed by Clint Dyer and featuring Jo Martin and Hayley Squires, explores family dynamics, race, colonialism and cancel culture.

Grieving the loss of the family shop and their dreams destroyed, Denise and daughter-in-law Carly are left to pick up the pieces of their relatives’ mistakes.  Will all be forgiven? 

Jo Martin will play the role of Denise. TV credits include her portrayal of ‘The Fugitive Doctor’, an incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who (2020-2022) and recent BBC dramas, Dreaming Whilst Black and Champion. Stage credits include debbie tucker green's trade (Young Vic), Chris Urch’s The Rolling Stone (Orange Tree Theatre) and John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt, A Parable (Southwark Playhouse).

Hayley Squires will play the role of Carly. Screen credits include Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake, for which she received a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress whilst winning Best Supporting Actress at the Evening Standard Film Awards and Most Promising Newcomer at the British Independent Film Awards. TV credits include Lucy Kirkwood’s Adult Material and the BBC’s adaptation of Lucy Kirkwood’s MARYLAND.  Stage credits include The Lover, The Collection, The Pitchfork Disney (Jamie Lloyd Company) and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Young Vic/West End).

Director Clint Dyer is joined by co-set and costume designers Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, co-sound designers Ben Grant and Pete Malkin, dialect coach, Hazel Holder and associate director Mumba Dodwell. 

Clint Dyer is the Deputy Artistic Director of the National Theatre.  Over the course of his award-winning career, he has worked across theatre, film and TV as an actor, writer and director.  His work at the National Theatre includes the role of Cutler in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, he has co-written and directed the Death of England series, including the BAFTA nominated filmed episode Death of England: Face to Face and, mostly recently, he directed a critically acclaimed production of Othello.  Other recent directing credits include Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Barley Musical in the West End.  He is also set to write and direct, Ali, a new musical celebrating the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali which is due to open in autumn 2024.

Roy Williams, is one of the UK's leading dramatists.  His plays include, The Death of England series, Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads (for the National Theatre) and Sucker Punch (Royal Court Theatre), which was winner of the Alfred Fagon Award, The Writers Guild Award for Best Play and nominated for an Olivier for Best New Play.  Sucker Punch was recently on tour with the National Theatre as part of its Theatre Nation Partnerships network. He was awarded the OBE for Services to Drama in the 2008 Birthday Honours List and was made a fellow of The Royal Society of Literature in 2018. 

Death of England: Closing Time is the fourth play written by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams as part of the Death of England series.  Other titles include, Death of England (2020), Death of England: Delroy (2020), Death of England: Face to Face (2021).

Tickets are available from £20 and are on sale now via the National Theatre website.  

Photo Credit: Feruza Afewerki

