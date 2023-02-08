Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA

Director and choreographer Ann Yee and director Natalie Abrahami make their Covent Garden debuts, creating a contemporary staging of the lyric fairy tale.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA

Rehearsal images have been released for The Royal Opera's new production of Dvořák's enduring masterpiece Rusalka which opens for six performances on the main stage at Covent Garden on Tuesday 21 February.

Director and choreographer Ann Yee and director Natalie Abrahami make their Covent Garden debuts, creating an ecologically minded, contemporary staging of the lyric fairy tale. Revealing our uneasy relationship with the natural world and humanity's attempts to appropriate and contain it, this staging will be The Royal Opera's first production created using sustainable practices, leading the way towards the ROH's commitment to net zero emissions by 2035.

Semyon Bychkov conducts an all-star cast featuring Asmik Grigorian (Jenůfa 2021) as the immortal water spirit, Rusalka. She is joined by former Jette Parker Young Artist David Butt Philip (Boris Godunov 2019) as the Prince, Emma Bell (Tannhäuser 2016) as the Duchess, and Sarah Connolly (Das Rheingold and Die Walküre 2018) performs the role of Ježibaba. The role of Vodník will be shared by Aleksei Isaev and Rafał Siwek who both make their Covent Garden debuts.

Following its premiere at the Czech National Theatre in Prague in 1901, this new production will be only the second full staging at Covent Garden. Giving voice to a conflict of ever-increasing urgency between the human and non-human world, this bold production is designed by Chloe Lamford, with costumes by Annemarie Woods and lighting design by Paule Constable.

Rusalka runs from Tuesday 21 February - 7 March 2023. Tickets are available on the Royal Opera House website.

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera

Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
In rehearsal for Rusalka at The Royal Opera




Full Cast Announced For Theo Chesters STRAY DOGS At Theatre503 Photo
Full Cast Announced For Theo Chester's STRAY DOGS At Theatre503
Tommo Fowler directs Theo Chester's potent new work, Stray Dogs, a haunting and resonant debut play where death and healing collide in the strange world of Jacob, a troubled yet compassionate executioner who longs for a better future and a different life.
Richard Marshs YIPPEE KI YAY To Return For London Season Photo
Richard Marsh's YIPPEE KI YAY To Return For London Season
Following a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, a Christmas season at Islington's Kings Head Theatre and a UK tour, James Seabright will present Richard Marsh's achingly funny rhyming retelling of classic film Die Hard at Wilton's Music Hall this April. One of the Picks of the Fringe in The Stage and Recommended by The British Comedy Guide, this is a classic that's not to be missed. 
Bristol Old Vics HAMLET to be Screened in Cinemas Across the UK & Ireland Photo
Bristol Old Vic's HAMLET to be Screened in Cinemas Across the UK & Ireland
Bristol Old Vic and Altitude have announced their new stage to screen partnership, which will bring the theatre’s recent acclaimed stage production of Hamlet to cinema screens across the UK & Ireland for the first time from 6 April.
Bijou Theatre Productions Presents Agatha Christies THE HOLLOW in July Photo
Bijou Theatre Productions Presents Agatha Christie's THE HOLLOW in July
2023 will see another season of Agatha Christie plays performed by Bijou Theatre Productions which has a long history, reflecting the region's association with Christie's birthplace and her holiday home in later life.

More Hot Stories For You


The Royal Opera House Celebrates International Women's Day 2023 With Performance of BORN TO EXIST - THE WOMEN I KNOWThe Royal Opera House Celebrates International Women's Day 2023 With Performance of BORN TO EXIST - THE WOMEN I KNOW
February 8, 2023

This year, the Royal Opera House celebrates International Women's Day on Wednesday 8 March in the Linbury Theatre with a dedicated panel discussion exploring themes of gender equity in dance. The event will be supported by an exclusive performance of Born to Exist – The Women I Know created by Royal Ballet Emerging Choreographer Joseph Toonga for his dance company Just Us Dance Theatre.
Katherine Kingsley Joins the Cast of NOISES OFF in the West EndKatherine Kingsley Joins the Cast of NOISES OFF in the West End
February 8, 2023

Michael Frayn's multi award-winning farce Noises Off continues its highly praised and critically acclaimed run at the West End's Phoenix Theatre until 11 March 2023. From Monday 13 February 2023, West End star and three-time Olivier Award-winning actress Katherine Kingsley (Piaf, Singin' in the Rain, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) will play Belinda Blair.
THIS BITTER EARTH Comes to the White Bear Theatre This MonthTHIS BITTER EARTH Comes to the White Bear Theatre This Month
February 8, 2023

When award-winning Black US playwright, librettist, and television writer David Harrison Rivers' modern, nuanced, complex portrait of an interracial relationship received its world premiere at New Conservatory Theatre Center, San Francisco in 2017, it received rave reviews. It has since been staged to great acclaim across the U.S. This February, Storefront Theatre and Sarah Lawrie present its UK premiere in a brand-new production directed by Peter Cieply.
Cade & MacAskill Return To Battersea Arts Centre With THE MAKING OF PINOCCHIOCade & MacAskill Return To Battersea Arts Centre With THE MAKING OF PINOCCHIO
February 8, 2023

A true tale of love and transition told through the story of Pinocchio.   Set in a fictional film studio, you are invited to go behind the scenes of Cade & MacAskill's creative process and their relationship, and question what it takes to tell your truth. 
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Extends Booking Period at Cambridge TheatreMATILDA THE MUSICAL Extends Booking Period at Cambridge Theatre
February 8, 2023

The Royal Shakespeare Company's multi-award-winning production of Matilda The Musical is now booking through to 26 May 2024 with tickets for the new dates now on sale.
share