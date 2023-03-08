Photos: In Rehearsal For GONE TOO FAR! at National Youth Theatre

National Youth Theatre has released photos of the rehearsals of the second production in the 2023 Rep Season.

Bola Agbaje's Olivier Award-winning remarkable debut GONE TOO FAR! returns to a major London stage in 2023 for the first time since becoming a GCSE set text. When two brothers from different continents go down the street to buy a pint of milk, they lift the lid on a disunited nation; a world where everyone wants to be an individual, but no one wants to stand out from the crowd, and where respect is always demanded but rarely freely given.



Agbaje's comic and vibrant drama examining identity and heritage is the first co-production between Theatre Royal Stratford East and the National Youth Theatre. Directed with wit and energy by Monique Touko (The Clinic Almeida Theatre) who recently won Best Director at The Stage Debut Awards 2022 for Malindadzimu at the Hampstead Theatre.



Starring some of Britain's best young talent from the illustrious NYT REP Company in its 10th anniversary season, the production follows the NYT's collaboration with Agbaje on Bitches at the Finborough Theatre in 2016. Gone Too Far!'s premiere at the Royal Court Theatre in 2007 starred NYT Patron and alumna Zawe Ashton. It was adapted for the big screen to critical acclaim in 2013. Press night will be on Tuesday 28 March at 7.30pm.

Photo Credit: Isha Shah