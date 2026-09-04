Photos: Ian McDiarmid and More in KING LEAR at Sheffield Theatres

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Sheffield Theatres has released production photos for the premiere of a brand-new production of King Lear directed by Donmar Warehouse Associate Artistic Director TITAS HALDER (The Dance of Death) which is now playing in the Crucible Theatre until Sat 19 September. Check out the photos below!

The company includes Ian McDiarmid as King Lear, David Birrell as Gloucester, James Chetwood as Oswald, Mark Holgate as Kent, Christopher Jordan as Curan, Justina Kehinde as Regan, Hazel Monaghan as Swing, Harry Redding as Edgar, Max Revell as Fool, Jay Saighal as Cornwall, Bebe Sanders as Cordelia, Sachin K Sharma as France and Captain, Fode Simbo as Edmund, Milo Twomey as Albany and Katie Wimpenny as Goneril.

The full creative team for King Lear are Director TITAS HALDER, Set & Costume Designer Richard Kent, Lighting Designer Ryan Day, Composer Sarah Angliss, Sound Designer Emma Laxton, Fight, Movement and Intimacy Director Yarit Dor, Associate Fight Director Enric Ortuño, Casting Director Matilda James, Dramaturg Sophie Duncan, Associate Director Vicky Moran, Voice & Text Coach Barbara Houseman and Assistant Director Marc Small. King Lear is presented in association with MGC, which marks a reunion for Sheffield Theatres and former Artistic Director Michael Grandage.

This Autumn, a company of actors will play across a double-bill of two major new Shakespearean productions in the world-famous Crucible including King Lear and Twelfth Night directed by Jamie Glover (The Homecoming) which plays from Sat 10 – Sat 31 October 2026.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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