Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The production runs Wednesday 10 May – Saturday 10 June 2023.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is presenting its opening summer season show, a new production of the award-winning musical Once On This Island, which runs from Wednesday 10 May - Saturday 10 June 2023 (Press performance Wednesday 17 May at 8pm).

See rehearsal photos below!

Directed by Ola Ince, Once On This Island has a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, and is based on the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy. The original West End production won Best New Musical at the Olivier Awards when it premiered in 1995 and the most recent Broadway revival won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival in 2018.

A story of love, grief, faith and hope, Once On This Island tells of peasant girl Ti Moune, a boy called Daniel, and a union that prejudice forbids. Against the heat of the Caribbean sun and destruction of tropical storms, can Ti Moune settle the wager of the Gods, and prove that love is more powerful than death?

Cast Includes: Stephenson Ardern-Sodje (Daniel), Courtney-Mae Briggs (Andrea), Gabrielle Brooks (Ti Moune), Jonathon Grant (Armand + US Agwe), Emilie Louise Israel (Erzulie), Chris Jarman (Tonton), Anelisa Lamola (Asaka), Natasha Magigi (Mama Euralie), Ashley Samuels (Agwe) and Lejaun Sheppard (Papa Ge). Further cast includes Bernadette Bangura, Hanna Dimtsu, Nay-Nay, Cassandra Lee, Newtion Matthews, Cherece Richards and Marco Titus. The role of Young Ti Moune is shared by Janai Bartlett, Lexi Kowlessar, Nesisa Mhindu, Kirsten Muzvuru, Nielle Springer and Olivia St Louis.

Completing the creative team are: Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor), Niamh Gaffney (Associate Sound Designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer), Niquelle LaTouche (Associate Choreographer), Nick Lidster (Sound Designer), Georgia Lowe (Set Designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (Season Associate - Intimacy Support), Lindsay McAllister (Associate Director), Philip d'Orléans (Fight Director), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Kenrick 'H2O' Sandy (Choreographer), Melissa Simon-Hartman (Costume Designer), Jacob Sparrow (Casting Director) and Annemette Verspeak (Voice & Text Director).

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

Gabrielle Brooks

Gabrielle Brooks

Emilie Louise Israel

Gabrielle Brooks and Stephenson Ardern-Sodje

Cassandra Lee, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Cherece Richards , Jonathon Grant and Nay-Nay

Chris Jarman and Natasha Magigi

Ashley Samuels

Bernadette Bangura and Ashley Samuels

Anelisa Lamola and Gabrielle Brooks

Anelisa Lamola and Lejaun Sheppard

Ensemble

Ensemble

Phil Bateman and Kenrick 'H2O' Sandy

Stephenson Ardern-Sodje

Stephenson Ardern-Sodje

Ola Ince

Ola Ince

Phil Bateman and Kenrick 'H2O' Sandy




Foil Arms And Hog Add New London Palladium Date Due To High Demand Photo
Foil Arms And Hog Add New London Palladium Date Due To High Demand
Foil Arms and Hog have added another date at the London Palladium to their Autumn 2023 tour. The dynamic trio will perform Hogwash at the London Palladium with the new addition of the extra show on 7th October due to high demand. Tickets are now on sale. 
Full Cast Revealed For The West End Transfer Of PATRIOTS Photo
Full Cast Revealed For The West End Transfer Of PATRIOTS
The full cast is announced for Patriots, Peter Morgan's new play, which has just won the Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play 2023. This award follows Will Keen's Olivier Award win for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Vladimir Putin.
Dance Umbrella Presents The UK Premiere Of MOS By Ioanna Paraskevopoulou For The 2023 Fest Photo
Dance Umbrella Presents The UK Premiere Of MOS By Ioanna Paraskevopoulou For The 2023 Festival
Dance Umbrella has announced the first show in the festival programme for 2023. MOS, by Athens based choreographer  Ioanna Paraskevopoulou will be at The Pit, Barbican from 11 - 14 October. The Festival, which will be a hybrid live / digital programme will run from 6 - 31 October, with further programme announcements to follow.
London Theatre Consortium Announces Fourth Cohort Of Executive Fellows In Partnership With Photo
London Theatre Consortium Announces Fourth Cohort Of Executive Fellows In Partnership With the MOBO Organisation
The London Theatre Consortium (LTC), in partnership with the MOBO organisation, have appointed a fourth cohort of five LTC MOBO Executive Fellows to address the lack of diversity at executive level in UK theatre buildings.

