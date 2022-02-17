Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for AFTER THE END

Dennis Kelly's After The End is set to open at Theatre Royal Stratford East on March 2nd.

Check out photos below!

A city under attack from a nuclear blast. As the dust settles, Louise wakes to find herself in a fallout shelter with Mark, the colleague who has saved her life. They have enough water and food to last two weeks. Now they just need to find a way of surviving each other.

Directed by Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner, this brand-new production of Dennis Kelly's After The End stars Nick Blood (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) and Amaka Okafor (The Son at the KILN and West End).

Performance Details:

Cast

Mark: Nick Blood

Louise: Amaka Okafor

Creative Team

Written by Dennis Kelly

Director Lyndsey Turner

Designer Peter McKintosh

Lighting Designer Tim Lutkin

Sound Designer & Composer Tingying Dong

Sound Design Mentor Paul Arditti

Assistant Director Aaliyah McKay

Fight Director Bret Yount

Casting Director Isabella Odoffin

Box Office 020 8534 0310 | stratfordeast.com

Theatre Royal Stratford East, Gerry Raffles Square, London, E15 1BN