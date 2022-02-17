Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for AFTER THE END
A city under attack from a nuclear blast. As the dust settles, Louise wakes to find herself in a fallout shelter with Mark, the colleague who has saved her life.
Dennis Kelly's After The End is set to open at Theatre Royal Stratford East on March 2nd.
Check out photos below!
A city under attack from a nuclear blast. As the dust settles, Louise wakes to find herself in a fallout shelter with Mark, the colleague who has saved her life. They have enough water and food to last two weeks. Now they just need to find a way of surviving each other.
Directed by Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner, this brand-new production of Dennis Kelly's After The End stars Nick Blood (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) and Amaka Okafor (The Son at the KILN and West End).
Performance Details:
Cast
Mark: Nick Blood
Louise: Amaka Okafor
Creative Team
Written by Dennis Kelly
Director Lyndsey Turner
Designer Peter McKintosh
Lighting Designer Tim Lutkin
Sound Designer & Composer Tingying Dong
Sound Design Mentor Paul Arditti
Assistant Director Aaliyah McKay
Fight Director Bret Yount
Casting Director Isabella Odoffin
Box Office 020 8534 0310 | stratfordeast.com
Theatre Royal Stratford East, Gerry Raffles Square, London, E15 1BN
Photo credit: The Other Richard