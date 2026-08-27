Photos: Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup in Rehearsals for WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
See photos of Gillian Anderson as Martha, Billy Crudup as George, Josh Dylan as Nick, and Phoebe Horn as Honey in rehearsals.
You can now get a first look at rehearsal photos for Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. The production, directed in-the-round by Marianne Elliott, will run @sohoplace from 21 September until 19 December 2026.
Starring Gillian Anderson as Martha, Billy Crudup as George, Josh Dylan as Nick, and Phoebe Horn as Honey. The understudies are Alex Cartuson as Understudy Nick, Jessica Kirton as Understudy Martha, Georgia Miles as Understudy Honey and Simon Willmont as Understudy George.
The creative team are Marianne Elliott (Director), Miriam Buether (Designer), James Farncombe (Lighting Designer), Ian Dickinson (Sound Designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Liz Fraser, CSA (Casting Directors), Ingrid Mackinnon (Movement & Intimacy Director), Charmian Hoare (Voice & Dialect Coach) and Sam Lyon-Behan (Fight Director).
Designed in-the-round, this fierce new production draws every spectator right into the eye of the storm... "I swear… if you existed, I'd divorce you" In the early hours of the morning on the campus of an American college, Martha, much to her husband George's displeasure, has invited the new professor Nick and his wife Honey to their home for some after-party drinks. As the alcohol flows and dawn approaches, the young couple are drawn into George and Martha's toxic games until the evening reaches its climax in a moment of devastating truth-telling.
Photo credit: Johan Persson
Billy Crudup and Gillian Anderson
Billy Crudup, Gillian Anderson, Josh Dylan
The company
Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup
Marianne Elliott and Ingrid Mackinnon