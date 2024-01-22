Photos: First Look at Jade Anouka's HEART at Brixton House

After an acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe, Jade Anouka is taking her debut play HEART to Brixton House, a brand new theatre in the centre of the community. See the first look photos here.

This captivating production presents a raw and intimate exploration of the realities of complex relationships, and navigates love, loss and self-discovery through mesmerising storytelling and music. Told through a blend of poetry and electronic music, HEART is a fresh and inspiring piece of gig theatre that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit.

With live music and sound design by musician and 4 time UK Beatbox champion Grace Savage, Anouka’s story is elevated by innovative beatboxing and heavy bass, which become interwoven within the play. Recounting the personal experiences as a woman shaken by the end of her marriage, the beginning of a new chapter, and the battles with her beast, HEART uncovers the beauty of human connection and self-acceptance. With Savage’s near constant backing track supporting and complimenting Anouka’s storytelling, this show presents an unmissable fusion of monologue and modern sounds.

Photo Credit: Henri T