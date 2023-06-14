Photos: First Look at the West End Transfer of ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST

New production photos have been released for the West End transfer of Accidental Death of an Anarchist. Adapted by Tom Basden, and directed by Daniel Raggett, the production is currently running at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, which is owned by Access Entertainment, for a strictly limited run until 9 September. Press night is on 26 June, and is in partnership with charity, Inquest.

The cast includes Daniel Rigby (Maniac), Tony Gardner (Superintendent Curry), Tom Andrews (Detective Daisy), Mark Hadfield (Inspector Burton), Ro Kumar (Agent Joseph), and Ruby Thomas (Fi Phelan).

An Anarchist has fallen to his death from a police station window. The question is: did he jump or was he thrown?

As the police attempt to avoid yet another scandal, a mysterious imposter is arrested and brought in for questioning. Seizing the chance to put on a show, he leads the officers in an ever more ridiculous reconstruction of their official account, hilariously exposing the cover-ups, corruption, and profound idiocy at the heart of the police.

The understudies will be played by Joe Boylan, Georgina Hellier and Richard Hodder.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray