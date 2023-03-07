Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of J.M. Barrie's QUALITY STREET

Quality Street will open in March at the New Vic Theatre and then tour to leading regional venues.

Mar. 07, 2023  

In a co-production with New Vic Theatre, Northern Broadsides is reviving their delectable production of Quality Street, stirring in a good helping of Yorkshire wit in a new version for 2023. This sweet and sumptuous show was created with a team of retired workers from the Halifax factory where Quality Street™ chocolates have been proudly made since 1936, wrapping the action in their witty and outrageous observations.

Quality Street will open in March at the New Vic Theatre and then tour to leading regional venues. The tour will conclude on World Chocolate Day. Check out all new photos below!

Phoebe Throssel runs a school for unruly children on Quality Street. Ten years on after a tearful goodbye, her old flame returns from fighting Napoleon. But the look of disappointment on Captain Valentine's face when he greets an older, less glamorous Phoebe, spurs our determined heroine to action, becoming the wild and sparkling Miss Livvy, a younger alter-ego who soon beguiles the clueless Captain. As their romance is rekindled, and Miss Livvy melts the Captain's heart, Phoebe must juggle both personas while trying to avoid scandalizing the town with her deception, or wrecking her future with the man she loves.

Photo Credit: Andrew Billington

