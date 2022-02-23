Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's School Tour of JEKYLL & HYDE

The tour runs until 1st April 2022.  

Feb. 23, 2022  

The National Theatre is touring Evan Placey's Jekyll & Hyde, a radical reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale, to state secondary schools nationwide until 1st April 2022.

Directed by Kirsty Housley, the 7-week tour will be watched by over 10,500 students, as the NT resumes school touring for the first time since 2019. In partnership with local theatres, the production will be seen by students in Hornchurch, Wakefield, Doncaster, Sunderland, Wolverhampton and Salford, Rochdale and Wigan in Greater Manchester.

In a mash up of Victorian England and the modern day, the play explores how the repression of female voices is as prevalent in the 19th century as it is today. The cast includes Paksie Vernon, Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn, Huw Parmenter, Wesley Bozonga, Stuart Reid, Jasmeen James, Asha Kingsley and Russell Layton.

The production is designed by Amanda Stoodley with sound design by Ben Grant and LX design by Joshua Pharo.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

Asha Kingsley

Asha Kingsley

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Huw Parmenter, Paksie Vernon

Huw Parmenter

Huw Parmenter

Jasmeen James, Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn

Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn

Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn

Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn, Paksie Vernon

Jekyll & Hyde

Jekyl & Hyde

Jekyl & Hyde

Jekyl & Hyde

Paksie Vernon

Paksie Vernon

Paksie Vernon

Paksie Vernon

Paksie Vernon

Paksie Vernon

Paksie Vernon

Stuart Reid, Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn

Stuart Reid, Russell Layton

Wesley Bozonga



