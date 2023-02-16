Photos: First Look at THE INSTRUMENTALS at Little Angel Theatre
Performances run through 16 April.
The world premiere of The Instrumentals is currently running until 16 April at Little Angel Theatre. Check out all new photos below!
The Instrumentals is a Little Angel Theatre, Blouse and Skirt Theatre Company, Goblin Theatre and Mercury Theatre co-production.
Bursting to life with brilliant puppetry and bold music, The Instrumentals is full of love and laughter, about the memories we hold and how we celebrate life. With characters, story & inspiration from the African-Caribbean diaspora, The Instrumentals is full of uplifting original music with soulful sounds and seventies grooves! The production is aimed at children ages 4-8.
Photo Credit: Alex Harvey-Brown
