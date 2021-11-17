Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Stephen Mangan & More in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Old Vic

The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with music and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in this uplifting story.

Production images are now available from Matthew Warchus' big-hearted, smash hit Old Vic production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and starring Stephen Mangan (The Split, Green Wing, Episodes).

The cast also includes Bridgette Amofah (Mrs Cratchit), Geraint Downing (Ferdy/George), Nicola Espallardo (Jess), Karen Fishwick (Belle), Amanda Hadingue (Ghost of Christmas Past), Nick Hart (Nicholas), Oli Higginson (Fred), Rachel John (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig), Andrew Langtree (Father/Marley), Rachel Moran (Swing), Jack Shalloo (Bob Cratchit), Rose Shalloo (Little Fan), James Staddon (Fezziwig) and Samuel Townsend (Young Ebenezer).

The Old Vic's production of A Christmas Carol won five Tony Awards for Best Original Score, Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Costume Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play and Best Sound Design of a Play, for its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre in 2019.

For more information visit: https://www.oldvictheatre.com/


