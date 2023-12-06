Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for West End Return of THE UNFRIEND

Producers Playful Productions have released rehearsal images ahead of the West End return of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ record breaking collaboration The Unfriend which opens at the Wyndham's Theatre next week from 16 December.

The cast is led by award-winning comedian and actor Lee Mack (Would I Lie To You, Not Going Out, Inside No. 9) as Peter, Sarah Alexander (Jonathan Creek, Green Wing, Smack The Pony and Coupling) as Peter’s wife, Debbie, Frances Barber (Silk and Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool) as Elsa Jean Krakowski and Nick Sampson (Witness for the Prosecution, Anthony and Cleopatra) as The Neighbour.

They are joined by Muzz Khan (Behind The Beautiful, Ten (Stop The War)) as PC Junkin, Maddie Holliday (Afterlife, The Unfriend at the Criterion) as Rosie and Jem Matthews as Alex in his West End debut.

See all the rehearsal photos below.

The Unfriend runs at Wyndham’s Theatre from 16 December 2023 – 9 March 2024

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden