Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for West End Return of THE UNFRIEND

Mark Gatiss' production starts previews at the Wyndham's Theatre next week.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

Producers Playful Productions have released rehearsal images ahead of the West End return of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ record breaking collaboration The Unfriend which opens at the Wyndham's Theatre next week from 16 December.

The cast is led by award-winning comedian and actor Lee Mack (Would I Lie To You, Not Going OutInside No. 9) as Peter, Sarah Alexander (Jonathan CreekGreen Wing, Smack The Pony and Coupling) as Peter’s wife, Debbie, Frances Barber (Silk and Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool) as Elsa Jean Krakowski and Nick Sampson (Witness for the ProsecutionAnthony and Cleopatra) as The Neighbour.

They are joined by Muzz Khan (Behind The BeautifulTen (Stop The War)) as PC Junkin, Maddie Holliday (AfterlifeThe Unfriend at the Criterion) as Rosie and Jem Matthews as Alex in his West End debut. 

See all the rehearsal photos below.

The Unfriend runs at Wyndham’s Theatre from 16 December 2023 – 9 March 2024

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden


1
Photos: SIX THE MUSICAL Celebrates 1000 Performances in the West End Photo
Photos: SIX THE MUSICAL Celebrates 1000 Performances in the West End

The hit musical sensation SIX has just celebrated its 1000th West End performance at the Vaudeville Theatre. Check out photos from the big night here!

2
Review: TAMING WHO?, Arcola Theatre Photo
Review: TAMING WHO?, Arcola Theatre

21st century language and sensibility ensures that Shakespeare's most dated plot fizzes with new energy and relevance

3
New Dolly Parton Musical and More Set For Leeds Playhouse Spring/Summer 2024 Season Photo
New Dolly Parton Musical and More Set For Leeds Playhouse Spring/Summer 2024 Season

Leeds Playhouse has announced a new Spring/Summer 24 Season, which will offer an all new programme of entertainment for all ages. Among the shows are a new Dolly Parton musical, as well as My Fair Lady, Paranormal Activity, and more!

4
Theatre503 Extends Sold-Out Run of A WOMAN WALKS INTO A BANK Photo
Theatre503 Extends Sold-Out Run of A WOMAN WALKS INTO A BANK

Due to unprecedented demand, Theatre503 is extending the run of A Woman Walks Into a Bank by an extra week until Friday 15 December, a first in Theatre503 history.

