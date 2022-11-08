Photos: First Look at UK Premiere of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Hope Mill Theatre
All new production photos have been released for Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella musical at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre. Check them out below!
Due to an injury, Grace Mouat, is unable to perform until next week, whilst she takes some time to recover. The role of Ella will be covered by Ria Tanaka until Grace returns.
The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and her two stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle. In another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the world. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince can meet potential brides, Ella and Topher's different worlds come together. Expect the unexpected in this clever retelling of the beloved fairy tale.
The full cast includes: Grace Mouat (she/her) (SIX, & Juliet, Legally Blonde) who plays Ella; Jacob Fowler (he/him) (Heathers the Musical, Little Mix: The Search) who plays Prince Topher; Annie Aitken (she/her) (The Phantom of the Opera) who will play Madame; Julie Yammanee (she/her) (Carousel) who will play Marie/Fairy Godmother; Lee Ormsby (he/him) (Les Miserables) who will play Sebastian; Matthew McDonald (he/him) (HMS Pinafore) who will play Lord Pinkleton (U/S Prince Topher; Katie Ramshaw (she/her) (Jeremy Jordan in Concert) who will play Charlotte; Olivia-Faith Kamau (she/her) (Million Dollar Quartet) who will play Gabrielle; and Adam Filipe (he/him) (The Prince of Egypt) who will play Jean-Michel. Completing the cast will be featured ensemble members Morgan Broome (she/her) (U/S Madame/ Gabrielle); Lois Glain Postle (she/her) (U/S Marie/ Fairy Godmother); Ria Tanaka (she/her) (U/S Ella); Ella Valentine (she/her) (U/S Charlotte); Jamie Jonathan (he/him) (U/S Sebastian); Will Fisher (He/Him) (U/S Pinkleton); Trevor Lin (he/him); and Milo McCarthy (they/them) (U/S Jean-Michel).
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
Ensemble
Grace Mouat, Jacob Fowler, ensemble
Grace Mouat, Trevor Lin, Will Fisher
Katie Ramshaw, ensemble
Katie Ramshaw, Annie Aitken, Olivia Faith Kamau
Lee Ormsyby, Jacob Fowler, Matthew McDonald
November 8, 2022
