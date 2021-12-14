Photos: First Look at OPERATION OUCH! at the Lyric Theatre

All new production images have been released for Operation Ouch! Live on Stage - Not for the Squeamish. The production opened at Lyric Theatre in London's West End on 4 December and continues to play through to 16 January 2022.

Following three sell-out Australian tours, and a smash hit season in London's West End Dr Chris and Dr Xand van Tulleken are back! The show is packed with all-new crazy experiments and amazing facts. The doctors explore the fascinating world of biology and show you the incredible things your body can do. Plus the doctors share their favourite bits from the award-winning TV show, including special video guest Dr Ronx.

Operation Ouch! Live on Stage is written by Chris and Xand van Tulleken and directed by Peter Adams. It is presented by Andrew Kay and Margot Teele for Andrew Kay & Associates.