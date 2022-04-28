Photos: First Look at MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Shakespeare's Globe

All new images have been released from Much Ado About Nothing currently showing at Shakespeare's Globe until 23 October.

This is the opening production of Summer 2022 at the Globe, the first full summer season since 2019.

April 1945, Northern Italy. Following years of war, Leonata and her daughters reopen their battle-scarred palazzo for a celebration to welcome the partisan soldiers back from recent hard-fought victories.

Young lovers Hero and Claudio and proud singletons Beatrice and Benedick have their limits tested like never before in a wild mix of games, pranks and mischievous plots.

