Photos: First Look at MEETINGS at the Orange Tree Theatre

All new photos have been released for Meetings at Orange Tree Theatre, opening tonight 18 October and running until 11 November starring Martina Laird, Kevin N Golding and Bethan Mary-James.

Check out the photos below!

Mustapha Matura’s MEETINGS is produced in association with the JMK Trust, directed by Kalungi Ssebandeke; designed by Olivia Jameson; lighting by Ali Hunter; and sound designed by Jose Puello.

Performances run 14 October – 11 November 2023.

Dis country still must have people who know how ter eat an cook good food

Suited, booted, and stuffed with American burgers and fries, Hugh walks out of a meeting and buys a mango on the street. To the bemusement of his high-flying wife Jean, Hugh becomes obsessed with the foods of his Trinidadian childhood and hires a cook, Elsa, to indulge his nostalgic passion. Mustapha Matura’s razor-sharp comedy is about identity, belonging and the cost of progress.

Following his performance in 2019’s Blood Knot and his OT playwriting debut Prodigal for Inside/Outside in 2021, Kalungi Ssebandeke returns to the OT as the winner of the prestigious 2023 JMK Award. The OT follows Mustapha Matura’s Play Mas in 2015 with the first major UK revival of Meetings: an atmospheric, entertaining, and poignant play set to capture the sights, sounds and smells of the Caribbean.