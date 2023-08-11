Photos: First Look at KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! at Edinburgh Fringe

All production photos have been released for the new expanded version of Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, the sell-out smash-hit of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, which is now playing to packed houses at Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe until 27 August before touring to Bristol Old Vic from 13 - 30 September and HOME Manchester from 5 - 21 October.

The acclaimed original cast who are reprising their roles in the hilarious murder mystery musical include Bronté Barbé (Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre) as Kathy, Rebekah Hinds (Oklahoma! Young Vic/ West End) as Stella, Jodie Jacobs (Rock of Ages, West End) as Felicia, TJ Lloyd (Guys and Dolls, Sheffield Crucible) as Justin, and Imelda Warren-Green (Doctor Who: Time Fracture, Immersive LDN) as Erica. The following new cast have joined the existing original company: Chelsea Hall, Jacob Kohli and Sarah Pearson.

This big-hearted, laugh-out-loud musical originally brought to the stage by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Olivier Award winner Baby Reindeer, Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons) and Kater Gordon, reunites the writing and musical talents of Jon Brittain - Book & Lyrics / Co-Director (Olivier Award winner Rotterdam) and Matthew Floyd Jones - Music & Lyrics / Musical Director (Frisky and Mannish) who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed, Fringe First award-winning A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad).

The full creative team includes Jon Brittain as Co-Director, Matthew Floyd Jones as Musical Director, Fabian Aloise as Co-director and Choreographer, Cecilia Carey as Set and Costume Designer, Tingying Dong as Co-Sound Designer, Dan Samson as Co-Sound Designer, Peter Small as Lighting Designer, Charlie Ingles as Orchestrator, Charlie Martin as Associate Director, Caitlin Morgan as Associate Musical Director, Bethany Gupwell as Associate Lighting Designer, Ed Borgnis as Production Manager, Inga Davis-Rutter as Musical Supervisor, Anna Dixon as Costume Supervisor, Charlotte King as Props Supervisor, Gillian Greer as Dramaturge, Annelie Powell CDG as Casting Director and Alice Walters as Casting Assistant. The Stage Management Team will be Titch Gosling, Caoimhe Regan and Rosie Bannister. The musicians will be Laura Browne and Philip Williams.

“This is impossible! We’ve got no motives. No suspects. We don’t know anything! Who knew solving a murder would be so hard?”

BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull’s least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed, they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own! Can they crack the case (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again...?