Photos: First Look at Inua Ellams in SEARCH PARTY at Donmar Warehouse

Sep. 22, 2021  

Award-winning poet and playwright Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles, The Half-God of Rainfall) brings his audience-led poetry event to the Donmar Warehouse.

Pick a word, any word. Prompted by audience suggestions, Inua Ellams will search through his extensive archive of work and perform a reactive and spontaneous selection. Each show is unique and special.

Inua Ellams' first play, The 14th Tale, debuted at Arcola in 2010 and later transferred to the National Theatre; his KnightWatch: SouthS'tory was also produced here in 2012. Barber Shop Chronicles has played two sell-out runs at the National Theatre and a world tour. Across his work, Inua mixes the old with the new: traditional African storytelling with contemporary poetry, pencil with pixel, texture with vector images, with an emphasis on themes of identity, displacement and destiny.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard


