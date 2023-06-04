Photos: First Look at Giffords Circus 2023 Tour LES ENFANTS DU PARADIS

The London engagement runs through 19 June.

By:
Giffords Circus's 2023 show: Les Enfants du Paradis, is currently running at Chiswick House and Gardens, London through 19 June. This year's production will take inspiration from French Romanticism in the mid-19th Century.

Check out the production photos below!

Award-winning and internationally renowned production designer takis, whose elegant work has graced the stages of the world’s greatest opera houses, has created lavish sets and period costumes that will transport audiences to a magical - and unexpected - world under the canvas of the big top.

Tweedy the clown has been at the heart of Giffords Circus for over 15 years, bringing new comic routines and skills to the show each year. At the centre of the story and action, he makes a welcome return in Les Enfants du Paradis, with his unique brand of slapstick comedy guaranteed to have everyone in stitches.

Tweedy will be joined by actor and singer Michael Fletcher, who previously starred in Giffords Circus shows ‘Xanadu’ in 2019 and ‘The Feast’ in 2020.

New acts for Les Enfants du Paradis include Antony Cesar, an exciting 20-year-old aerialist who won the golden buzzer on ‘France’s Got Talent’ in 2020. Antony’s parents are artistes Pat Bradford and Kate Smyth who appeared in early Giffords Circus shows with their hand-balancing act, Kate is also Giffords Circus choreographer.

Also starring in Les Enfants du Paradis are Sergi Buka, an  illusionist, shadow artist and lanternist who will perform a Chinese shadow act; The Skating Medini (Asia and Dylan Medini) - a high-speed roller-skating act from one of Italy’s oldest circus families; Amanda Sandow with her liberty pony act; foot juggling and aerialist artistes Romy and Alex Michael; The Luna Girls - aerial hoop duo Marina  Alvarado de Luna and Markia Ashley Gould; The Ethio-selam Troupe, a Ethiopian acrobatic troupe, who will perform the double Chinese pole. The Ethio-selam Troupe are managed by Bibi and Bichu, Giffords alumni and jugglers who appeared in more than 10 Giffords Circus shows.

Tickets are on sale now for all grounds and further information about Les Enfants du Paradis can be found at Click Here

Les Enfants du Paradis 2023 Tour Dates


Chiswick House and Gardens,
London
2nd June - 19th June

Home Farm Live, Elstree
22nd June - 26th June

Evenley Wood Garden, Evenley
29th June - 10th July

Stonor Park, Henley-on-Thames
13th July - 24th July

Barrington, Oxfordshire
27th July - 7th August

Minchinhampton Common, Gloucestershire
10th August - 21st August

Marlborough Common, Wiltshire
24th August - 4th September

Stratton Meadows, Cirencester
7th September - 18th September

Fennells Farm, Stroud
21st September - 1st October


Photo Credit: Rachel Louise Brown

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Alex Michael

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Marina Luna and Marika Ashley Gould

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Amanda Sandow

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Antony Cesar

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Antony Cesar

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Asia Medini and Dylan Medini

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Igot and Tweedy

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Romy Meggiolaro

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Sergi Buka

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
The Ethio-Salem Troupe

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
The Company

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
The Skating Medinis

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Tweedy the Pierrot

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Tweedy, Michael Fletcher, and Nell O'Hara




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: GIFFORDS CIRCUS: LES ENFANTS DU PARADIS, Chiswick House and Gardens Photo
Review: GIFFORDS CIRCUS: LES ENFANTS DU PARADIS, Chiswick House and Gardens

National treasures Giffords Circus return for their annual tour of village greens and stately homes with another show, another theme and, it appears to be, another hit.

2
Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House

Adele Thomas' new production is a rollicking clash of carnivalesque weirdness and heartfelt desire.

3
Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James to Star in New Penelope Skinner Play Photo
Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James to Star in New Penelope Skinner Play

Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James will star in a new play by Penelope Skinner, directed by Ian Rickson, that will open in the West End in the fall.

4
Review: RIGOLETTO, Opera Holland Park Photo
Review: RIGOLETTO, Opera Holland Park

Bullying, sexism, corruption, initiation ordeals and debauched behaviour. No, it’s not another government inquiry into the antics of the elite, but Opera Holland Park kicking off the 2023 season by way of a new and thought-provoking production of Rigoletto.

Recommended For You