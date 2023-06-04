Photos: First Look at Giffords Circus 2023 Tour LES ENFANTS DU PARADIS

The London engagement runs through 19 June.
Giffords Circus's 2023 show: Les Enfants du Paradis, is currently running at Chiswick House and Gardens, London through 19 June. This year's production will take inspiration from French Romanticism in the mid-19th Century.
Check out the production photos below!
Award-winning and internationally renowned production designer takis, whose elegant work has graced the stages of the world’s greatest opera houses, has created lavish sets and period costumes that will transport audiences to a magical - and unexpected - world under the canvas of the big top.
Tweedy the clown has been at the heart of Giffords Circus for over 15 years, bringing new comic routines and skills to the show each year. At the centre of the story and action, he makes a welcome return in Les Enfants du Paradis, with his unique brand of slapstick comedy guaranteed to have everyone in stitches.
Tweedy will be joined by actor and singer Michael Fletcher, who previously starred in Giffords Circus shows ‘Xanadu’ in 2019 and ‘The Feast’ in 2020.
New acts for Les Enfants du Paradis include Antony Cesar, an exciting 20-year-old aerialist who won the golden buzzer on ‘France’s Got Talent’ in 2020. Antony’s parents are artistes Pat Bradford and Kate Smyth who appeared in early Giffords Circus shows with their hand-balancing act, Kate is also Giffords Circus choreographer.
Also starring in Les Enfants du Paradis are Sergi Buka, an illusionist, shadow artist and lanternist who will perform a Chinese shadow act; The Skating Medini (Asia and Dylan Medini) - a high-speed roller-skating act from one of Italy’s oldest circus families; Amanda Sandow with her liberty pony act; foot juggling and aerialist artistes Romy and Alex Michael; The Luna Girls - aerial hoop duo Marina Alvarado de Luna and Markia Ashley Gould; The Ethio-selam Troupe, a Ethiopian acrobatic troupe, who will perform the double Chinese pole. The Ethio-selam Troupe are managed by Bibi and Bichu, Giffords alumni and jugglers who appeared in more than 10 Giffords Circus shows.
Chiswick House and Gardens,
London
2nd June - 19th June
Home Farm Live, Elstree
22nd June - 26th June
Evenley Wood Garden, Evenley
29th June - 10th July
Stonor Park, Henley-on-Thames
13th July - 24th July
Barrington, Oxfordshire
27th July - 7th August
Minchinhampton Common, Gloucestershire
10th August - 21st August
Marlborough Common, Wiltshire
24th August - 4th September
Stratton Meadows, Cirencester
7th September - 18th September
Fennells Farm, Stroud
21st September - 1st October
Photo Credit: Rachel Louise Brown
Alex Michael
Marina Luna and Marika Ashley Gould
Amanda Sandow
Asia Medini and Dylan Medini
Igot and Tweedy
Romy Meggiolaro
Sergi Buka
The Ethio-Salem Troupe
The Company
The Skating Medinis
Tweedy the Pierrot
Tweedy, Michael Fletcher, and Nell O'Hara
