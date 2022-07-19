Photos: First Look at CLOSER, Opening This Week at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
The production opens on 20 July and runs until 13 August.
The 25th Anniversary revival of Patrick Marber's Closer opens at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre on 20 July and runs until 13 August. Check out all new production photos below!
In the chaos of London; four strangers meet, fall in love and fall apart. To mark the 25th Anniversary of the play's premiere, award-winning director, Clare Lizzimore, stages a radical new production of Patrick Marber's cult-classic about longing, lust, sex, and desire. Would you risk it all for a moment of passion?
Clare Lizzimore directs Jack Farthing, Ella Hunt, Nina Toussaint-White, and Sam Troughton.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Arun Ghosh
Ella Hunt and Jack Farthing
Ella Hunt
Ella Hunt
Ella Hunt
Ella Hunt
Nina Toussaint-White and Jack Farthing
Nina Toussaint-White and Jack Farthing
Sam Troughton and Jack Farthing
Sam Troughton and Nina Toussaint-White