Photos: First Look at Bradley Gibson as Hercules in the West End
The cast currently features Mae Ann Jorolan as Meg,Stephen Carlile as Hades and more.
Broadway's Bradley Gibson is currently starring as Hercules in the West End Production of Hercules. Get a first look at photos of Bradley in the leading role!
The cast currently features Bradley Gibson as Hercules, Leslie Beehann as Terpsichore, Kimmy Edwards as Clio, Candace Furbert as Thalia, Malinda Parris as Calliope, Paige Peddie as Melpomene, Mae Ann Jorolan as Meg, Emile Ruddock as Phil, Stephen Carlile as Hades, Craig Gallivan as Bob, Matt Overfield as Charles.
With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Casey Nicholaw's production of Hercules, co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios. The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Go the Distance.
Photo credit: Johan Persson
Bradley Gibson, Mae Ann Jorolan
The cast
Kimmy Edwards, Paige Peddie, Bradley Gibson, Leslie Beehann, Malinda Parris, Candace Furbert
Candace Furbert, Paige Peddie, Malinda Parris, Leslie Beehann, Kimmy Edwards