Photos: First Look at A SHERLOCK CAROL in Rehearsal at Marylebone Theatre

The production will run from 18 November - 17 January.

Oct. 31, 2022  

Marylebone Theatre has released rehearsal photos for its UK premiere of A Sherlock Carol, written and directed by Mark Shanahan. The production will run at Rudolf Steiner House, 35 Park Road, London, NW1 6XT, from 18 November - 17 January.

Three Christmases since the famous confrontation with his nemesis Moriarty at the Reichenbach Falls, Sherlock Holmes has little appetite for mince pies or for solving crime. Wandering through Victorian London, he meets a grown-up and not-so-Tiny Tim who implores him to investigate the mysterious death of his reformed benefactor, one Ebenezer Scrooge.

An impossible murder, a threatening letter, and a missing diamond - it's just enough to intrigue the great detective. But it's a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the night is haunted by the spirits of the past, present, and future. Using his powers of deduction, can Holmes overcome his own ghosts to crack the case?

The worlds of Charles Dickens and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle combine on stage in this 'instant holiday classic', coming to London for the first time, just a stone's throw from Holmes' fictional base at 221B Baker Street itself.

A Sherlock Carol was a New York Times' Critic's Pick and nominated Best New Play at the 2022 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.

Tickets from £10 at www.asherlockcarol.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Ben Caplan

Kammy Darweish

Damian Lynch and Rosie Armstrong

Rosie Armstrong

Gemma Laurie

Ben Caplan and Richard James

Ben Caplan and Richard James

Kammy Darweish

Ben Caplan

Damian Lynch, Ben Caplan, and Rosie Armstrong

Ben Caplan

Honey Gabriel and Jan Martin



