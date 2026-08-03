Photos: First Look NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE At The London Coliseum

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Lionsgate, in collaboration with Tim Lawson & Simon Painter present NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE, inspired by Lionsgate’s worldwide blockbuster franchise, Now You See Me, will bring the magic to life with a mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts, and jaw-dropping spectacles.



NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE has been dazzling audiences across Australia and Singapore, playing to packed houses - including a completely sold-out run at the Sydney Opera House. Critics at The Sydney Morning Herald called it “a mind-blowing spectacle of illusion and storytelling,” while Broadway World said, “your jaw will hit the floor…a high-energy blend of wonder, humour and jaw-dropping illusions,” cementing its status as a must-see event. Additionally, Now You See Me Live has just announced an exciting new run in Las Vegas with performances at the MGM Grand Theatre from 15 October 2026 until 5 January 2027.



“The Horsemen” are internationally acclaimed illusion designer and performer, Enzo Weyne; one of the world’s leading escapologists, Andrew Basso; a dynamic rising star of modern magic, Gabriella Lester; award-winning British magician and master storyteller, Matthew Pomeroy; and guest stars: 17-year-old musical magician and 2026 Britain’s Got Talent finalist Rafferty Coope; next-generation manipulation artist Eden Choi; and acclaimed Scottish albino stage hypnotist Fraser Penman.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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