Photos: Daniel Brocklebank, Neil McDermott, and More in Rehearsal For THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE

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All new photos have been released of Daniel Brocklebank, Neil McDermott, and the new cast of The Hunger Games: On Stage in rehearsals for their upcoming arena debut. The show, which is entering its second year at Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, is booking until 14 February 2027. Check out the photos below!

From Friday 23 October 2026, The Hunger Games: On Stage will be led by Elizabeth Anderson as Katniss Everdeen with Vinnie Copeland as Peeta Mellark, Nathan Stokes as Gale Hawthorne, Daisy Statham as Prim, Alix Dunmore as Mrs. Everdeen, Isabel Della-Porta as Effie Trinket, Theo Ogundipe as Cinna, Neil McDermott (EastEnders) as Haymitch Abernathy and Daniel Brocklebank (Coronation Street) as Caesar Flickerman.

The company is completed by returning cast members Aiya Agustin (Rue), Geo Bailey (Tippet), Alexandra Barredo (Fossa), Jessica Daugirda (Offstage Swing), Luca Moscardini (Offstage Swing) and new cast members Jason Battersby (Cato), Jesse Chidera (Offstage Swing), Elliot Copeland (Offstage Swing), Myla Carmen (Clove), Archie Durrant (Stele), Xanthe Gibson (Offstage Swing & Alternate Katniss), Maria Goodman (Offstage Swing), Joseph Lukehurst (Onstage Swing), Montel Morrison (Thresh), Jhanaica Van Mook (Glimmer), Lewis Renninson (Drove), Florence Russell (Offstage Swing), Jake Scott Newton (Marvel), Emma Shannon (Onstage Swing), Hamish Skeoch (Fila) and Rhodri Watkins (Offstage Swing).

The final performance for the current cast will be Monday 18 October 2026.

Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, the 1,200-seat purpose-built, dynamic theatre-in-the-round venue designed specifically to host this production, is situated right in the heart of London’s vibrant Canary Wharf.

Conor McPherson (The Weir, Girl from the North Country, The Seafarer) has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins’ epic series and the first film from Lionsgate’s iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production is helmed by renowned director Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman, Hedda and John Niven’s The Battle), with a world-class creative team who bring the show to breathtaking life.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan