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Photos: DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Returns to London at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

The Olivier Award-winning family production is now playing through September 6.

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The Olivier Award-winning Dinosaur World Live has returned to London for a limited summer engagement at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Check out photos from the press performance below!

Back by popular demand, the interactive family production is now playing through September 6, inviting audiences to journey into a prehistoric world filled with life-sized dinosaurs.

The production features an array of realistic creatures, including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, and Segnosaurus, brought to life through puppetry in an immersive theatrical experience designed for young audiences and dinosaur enthusiasts alike.

Dinosaur World Live stars Lizzie Burder, Nat Speight, William Chaplin Stephens, Sebastian Chambers, Georgia Wall, and Alice Bravery.

The show is written and directed by Derek Bond, co-directed by Laura Cubitt, and produced by Nicoll Entertainment.

Guests at the press performance included Johnny Vaughan and Sharon Marshall, among others.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Photos: DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Returns to London at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Image


Lizzie Burder,Georgia Wall, Alice Bravery,Nat Speight, William Chaplin Stephens, Sebastian Chambers

Photos: DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Returns to London at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Image


Lizzie Burder & Titus

Photos: DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Returns to London at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Image


Johnny Vaughan and son

Photos: DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Returns to London at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Image


Sophie Sowter and family

Photos: DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Returns to London at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Image


Sharon Marshall and family

Photos: DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Returns to London at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Image


Dinosaur World Live Gala

Photos: DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Returns to London at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Image


Dinosaur World Live Gala

Photos: DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Returns to London at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Image


Daisy Eliza White and family

Photos: DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Returns to London at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Image


Connor Lodge and family

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