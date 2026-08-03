Photos: DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Returns to London at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
The Olivier Award-winning family production is now playing through September 6.
The Olivier Award-winning Dinosaur World Live has returned to London for a limited summer engagement at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Check out photos from the press performance below!
Back by popular demand, the interactive family production is now playing through September 6, inviting audiences to journey into a prehistoric world filled with life-sized dinosaurs.
The production features an array of realistic creatures, including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, and Segnosaurus, brought to life through puppetry in an immersive theatrical experience designed for young audiences and dinosaur enthusiasts alike.
Dinosaur World Live stars Lizzie Burder, Nat Speight, William Chaplin Stephens, Sebastian Chambers, Georgia Wall, and Alice Bravery.
The show is written and directed by Derek Bond, co-directed by Laura Cubitt, and produced by Nicoll Entertainment.
Guests at the press performance included Johnny Vaughan and Sharon Marshall, among others.
Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce
Lizzie Burder,Georgia Wall, Alice Bravery,Nat Speight, William Chaplin Stephens, Sebastian Chambers
Lizzie Burder & Titus
Johnny Vaughan and son
Sophie Sowter and family
Sharon Marshall and family
Dinosaur World Live Gala
Dinosaur World Live Gala
Daisy Eliza White and family
Connor Lodge and family