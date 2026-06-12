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Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

The  production runs from 11 – 14 June.

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All new photos have been released from A Life in Four Seasons at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Vivaldi’s  masterpiece is reimagined in a new contemporary dance work directed by Tinuke Craig with  choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento and a recorded musical score by composer DJ Walde. The  production runs from 11 – 14 June. Check out the photos below!

The dancers are Tanesha Aba, Kazmin Borrer, Robia Brown, Emi Ichikawa, Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Jacqui  Jameson, Susan Kempster, Louis Mackrodt, Christie Lee Manning, Michael Naylor, Laura Dawn Pyatt, Mark  Smith, Nadia Sohawon, Beryl Tay, Mami Tomotani and Ethan Vijn.  

Three Friends. One Life. Four Seasons.  Three friends spring across a vibrant city, life is new, exciting and undiscovered. As summer speeds towards  them they grasp the metropolis and push, push, push through to autumn. What will be discovered and what  will life bring as they reach the depths of winter?  

This pulsating new version of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons is created by Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre  Associate Artistic Director Tinuke Craig (Noughts & Crosses; A Raisin in the Sun, UK Tour) with choreography  by Alexzandra Sarmiento (Scissorhandz, Southwark Playhouse; 42 Balloons, West End) and a recorded  musical score by award-winning composer DJ Walde (The Importance of Being Earnest, National Theatre &  West End; Sylvia, Old Vic).  

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Company

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Company

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Company

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Tanesha Aba

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Susan Kempster, Mimi Tomotani

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Robia Brown

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Robia Brown, Emi Ichikawa

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Nadia Sohawon

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Nadia Sohawon

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Mimi Tomotani and company

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Michael Naylor, Tanesha Aba, Beryl Tay

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Michael Naylor, Laura Dawn Pyatt, and company

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Mark Smith

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Louis Mackrodt, Michael Naylor, Emi Ichikawa

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Ethan Vijn

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Ethan Vijn and company

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Carrie Anne Ingrouille

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Carrie Anne Ingrouille, Susan Kempster, Louis Mackrodt, Beryl Tay

Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image
Beryl Tay







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