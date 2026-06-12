Photos: A LIFE IN FOUR SEASONS Reimagined at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
The production runs from 11 – 14 June.
All new photos have been released from A Life in Four Seasons at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Vivaldi’s masterpiece is reimagined in a new contemporary dance work directed by Tinuke Craig with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento and a recorded musical score by composer DJ Walde. The production runs from 11 – 14 June. Check out the photos below!
The dancers are Tanesha Aba, Kazmin Borrer, Robia Brown, Emi Ichikawa, Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Jacqui Jameson, Susan Kempster, Louis Mackrodt, Christie Lee Manning, Michael Naylor, Laura Dawn Pyatt, Mark Smith, Nadia Sohawon, Beryl Tay, Mami Tomotani and Ethan Vijn.
Three Friends. One Life. Four Seasons. Three friends spring across a vibrant city, life is new, exciting and undiscovered. As summer speeds towards them they grasp the metropolis and push, push, push through to autumn. What will be discovered and what will life bring as they reach the depths of winter?
This pulsating new version of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons is created by Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Associate Artistic Director Tinuke Craig (Noughts & Crosses; A Raisin in the Sun, UK Tour) with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento (Scissorhandz, Southwark Playhouse; 42 Balloons, West End) and a recorded musical score by award-winning composer DJ Walde (The Importance of Being Earnest, National Theatre & West End; Sylvia, Old Vic).
Photo Credit: Helen Murray
Company
Company
Company
Tanesha Aba
Susan Kempster, Mimi Tomotani
Robia Brown
Robia Brown, Emi Ichikawa
Nadia Sohawon
Nadia Sohawon
Mimi Tomotani and company
Michael Naylor, Tanesha Aba, Beryl Tay
Michael Naylor, Laura Dawn Pyatt, and company
Louis Mackrodt, Michael Naylor, Emi Ichikawa
Ethan Vijn
Ethan Vijn and company
Carrie Anne Ingrouille
Carrie Anne Ingrouille, Susan Kempster, Louis Mackrodt, Beryl Tay
Beryl Tay