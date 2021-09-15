Photo: Go Inside the UK Premiere of ANTIGONE at Mercury Theatre
The production opens on 6 October, with previews from 1 October, and runs until 16 October.
Go inside rehearsal for the upcoming UK première of Antigone by Merlynn Tong (after Sophocles). See photos from inside the process below!
Dawn Walton OBE directs Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (Ismene), Liz Crowther (Tiresias), Wendy Kweh (Creon), Joseph Payne (Haemon) and Adeola Yemitan in her professional stage debut as Antigone.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
Adeola Yemitan
Adeola Yemitan, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers
The Company with Dawn Waltonobe
Dawn Walton OBE
Francesca Amewudah-Rivers
Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Blasio Kavuma
Joseph Payne, Adeola Yemitan, Wendy Kweh