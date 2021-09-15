Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Go Inside the UK Premiere of ANTIGONE at Mercury Theatre

The production opens on 6 October, with previews from 1 October, and runs until 16 October.

Sep. 15, 2021  

Go inside rehearsal for the upcoming UK première of Antigone by Merlynn Tong (after Sophocles). See photos from inside the process below!

Dawn Walton OBE directs Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (Ismene), Liz Crowther (Tiresias), Wendy Kweh (Creon), Joseph Payne (Haemon) and Adeola Yemitan in her professional stage debut as Antigone.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Adeola Yemitan

Adeola Yemitan, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

The Company with Dawn Waltonobe

Dawn Walton OBE

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Blasio Kavuma

Joseph Payne, Adeola Yemitan, Wendy Kweh

Liz Crowther

Mike Winship

Wendy Kweh

Wendy Kweh and Joseph Payne


