Photo: Go Inside the UK Premiere of ANTIGONE at Mercury Theatre

Go inside rehearsal for the upcoming UK première of Antigone by Merlynn Tong (after Sophocles). See photos from inside the process below!

Dawn Walton OBE directs Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (Ismene), Liz Crowther (Tiresias), Wendy Kweh (Creon), Joseph Payne (Haemon) and Adeola Yemitan in her professional stage debut as Antigone.

The production opens on 6 October, with previews from 1 October, and runs until 16 October.