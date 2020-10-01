Photo Flash: See Tom Chambers, Christopher Harper and Michael Salami in APOLLO 13: THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON

Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon will be available to view from 7.30pm on Thursday 8 October until Thursday 31 December 2020.

With a week to go until Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon is available to view on originaltheatreonline.com (from 7.30pm on Thursday 8 October until Thursday 31 December 2020), you can now check out new production photos of Tom Chambers, Christopher Harper and Michael Salami as the astronauts Swigert, Lovell and Haise.

Marking 50 years since the launch of the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission and based, in part, on actual transcripts, this new online play is a captivating re-telling of one of the greatest space stories of all time. Stranded 205,000 miles from earth in a crippled spacecraft, astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert fight a desperate battle to survive. 77 hours into their mission they lose all communications with earth as they pass around the dark side of the moon. Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon explores the outer limits of faith, hope and the power of the human spirit.

The play interweaves the dramatic events of 1970 with a present-day account by the two surviving astronauts, Lovell and Haise, played by Philip Franks and Geoff Aymer.

Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon is directed by Alastair Whatley and Charlotte Peters, designed by David Woodhead, edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design by Dominc Bilkey, original music composed by Sophie Cotton, movement direction by Simon Pittman and casting by Ellie Collyer-Brisow CDG.

