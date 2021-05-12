Photos: See Jassa Ahluwalia, Sophie Melville and Greg Germann in Rehearsals for HERDING CATS

OHenry Productions and Stellar, in association with Soho Theatre will present the transatlantic production of Herding Cats by Lucinda Coxon, combining live in-person and streamed theatre. Anthony Banks directs Jassa Ahluwalia (Unforgotten, Peaky Blinders) as Michael, Greg Germann (Grey's Anatomy, Friends From College and Ally McBeal) as Saddo, and Sophie Melville as Justine (Pops, Iphigenia in Splott). The show will run from 19 - 22 May 2021.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Herding Cats is a chillingly funny play about a generation negotiating intimacy and independence in the 21st century. Meeting the demands of modern life is as impossible as herding cats for Justine, Michael and Saddo. To deal with work, Justine talks - a little too much - to her roommate Michael who earns a living by chatting with strangers like Saddo. But all three will soon find that in a cold, disconnected world, words may not be enough.

Learn more at http://herdingcatsplay.com/