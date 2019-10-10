Photo Flash: Over 200 Hopefuls Turn Out For Open Audition For EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Today the producers of Everybody's Talking About Jamie hosted open auditions at the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, for a talented young performer to play the next Jamie New in the West End from January 2020.

In total over 200 people have attended the open auditions which also took place in Sheffield this Tuesday, where the show originated.

Check out photos of the hopefuls in line below!

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer- songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017 and is now playing at the Apollo Theatre in the West End, booking until 29 August 2020. As well as receiving 5-star reviews, Everybody's Talking About Jamie has won 8 major theatre awards, including the UK Theatre and WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical and the Attitude Culture Award 2017, and was nominated for 5 Olivier Awards. Most recently the show won Best Original Cast Recording at the 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie was screened live from the Apollo Theatre into over 500 cinemas across the UK, Ireland and select European territories on Thursday 5 July 2018, it was screened in cinemas across the US, Canada and Australia in November 2018 and then there was an encore cinema screening across the UK on 29 January 2019. Everybody's Talking About Jamie won the Event Cinema Campaign of the Year at the Screen Awards 2018. The official West End cast recording was released digitally worldwide and on CD in the UK on Friday 27 April 2018 and won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Original Cast Recording in 2019.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is being made into a major film by New Regency, Film4 and Sheffield based production company Warp Films starring Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Lancashire and Max Harwood. The film will be released in October 2020.

A UK tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie is to commence in 2020.





