Photo Flash: Greenwich+Docklands International Festival Features PASTURE WITH COWS

Jun. 21, 2019  

Greenwich+Docklands International Festival (GDIF), London's leading festival of outdoor theatre and performing arts, runs from 21 June - 6 July in locations across Royal Greenwich, East London and, for the first time, the City of London. This year, the annual free outdoor festival features more than 130 performances and 15 UK premières, and includes opening and closing ceremonies in celebration of the spirit of the people and places in which these two major events will take place.

Among the highlights is Pasture with Cows from the Flemish artists collective Captain Boomer, featuring a large gilt picture frame in the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College. Blurring the boundaries between art and reality, a giant painting comes to life as you take your seat on the frame, whilst a bucolic scene unfolds, with cows grazing against the backdrop of Wren's riverside masterpiece.

Photo Credit: Stephen Wright

