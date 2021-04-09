Photos: First Look at the UK Premiere of Drew Gasparini's I COULD USE A DRINK

Drew Gasparini's 'I Could Use A Drink, a mix of poignant, hilarious, and progressive contemporary musical theatre, celebrating the chaos and beauty of youth, was created as a US studio album using Broadway's freshest and most exciting new talents. Now for its UK premiere, producers Liam Gartland and Alex Conder reimagine its cutting edge musical theatre songs with some of the West End's stars of present and the future:



AHMED HAMAD ('Rent'), BILLY NEVERS ('& Juliet'/'Jesus Christ Superstar'), CAROLINE KAY ('Daisy'/'The Space Between'), LUKE BAYER ('Everybody's Talking About Jamie'/'Soho Cinders'), MAIYA QUANSAH-BREED ('SIX', 'Rent'), OLIVIA LALLO (GSA 2020 graduate) and TOM FRANCIS ('Rent').

Check out photos below!



The concert, filmed at Fiction Studios, will be streamed from Friday 7 - Sunday 16 May 2021 on stream.theatre.

INFORMATION



Alex Conder and Liam Gartland

for Gartland Productions

present



Drew Gasparini's

'I Could Use A Drink'



Stream Theatre



Dates: Friday 7 - Sunday 16 May 2021



Time: streaming at 7:30pm everyday

with additional 2:30pm performances on Saturdays





Musical Direction Flynn Sturgeon



Director Alex Conder



Tickets: £12 (excluding booking fee)



Running time: 75 Minutes



Bookings:

https://www.stream.theatre/season/98

Photo credit: Danny Kaan