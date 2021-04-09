Photos: First Look at the UK Premiere of Drew Gasparini's I COULD USE A DRINK
The production stars AHMED HAMAD, BILLY NEVERS, CAROLINE KAY, LUKE BAYER, MAIYA QUANSAH-BREED, OLIVIA LALLO, and TOM FRANCIS.
Drew Gasparini's 'I Could Use A Drink, a mix of poignant, hilarious, and progressive contemporary musical theatre, celebrating the chaos and beauty of youth, was created as a US studio album using Broadway's freshest and most exciting new talents. Now for its UK premiere, producers Liam Gartland and Alex Conder reimagine its cutting edge musical theatre songs with some of the West End's stars of present and the future:
AHMED HAMAD ('Rent'), BILLY NEVERS ('& Juliet'/'Jesus Christ Superstar'), CAROLINE KAY ('Daisy'/'The Space Between'), LUKE BAYER ('Everybody's Talking About Jamie'/'Soho Cinders'), MAIYA QUANSAH-BREED ('SIX', 'Rent'), OLIVIA LALLO (GSA 2020 graduate) and TOM FRANCIS ('Rent').
Check out photos below!
The concert, filmed at Fiction Studios, will be streamed from Friday 7 - Sunday 16 May 2021 on stream.theatre.
INFORMATION
Alex Conder and Liam Gartland
for Gartland Productions
present
Drew Gasparini's
'I Could Use A Drink'
Stream Theatre
Dates: Friday 7 - Sunday 16 May 2021
Time: streaming at 7:30pm everyday
with additional 2:30pm performances on Saturdays
Musical Direction Flynn Sturgeon
Director Alex Conder
Tickets: £12 (excluding booking fee)
Running time: 75 Minutes
Bookings:
https://www.stream.theatre/season/98
Photo credit: Danny Kaan
Caroline Kay
Billy Nevers, Caroline Kay
Luke Bayer, Maiya Quansah-Breed
Olivia Lallo, Maiya Quansah-Breed
Olivia Lallo
Tom Francis, Olivia Lallo
Ahmed Hamad, Tom Francis, Luke Bayer