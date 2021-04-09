Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the UK Premiere of Drew Gasparini's I COULD USE A DRINK

The production stars AHMED HAMAD, BILLY NEVERS, CAROLINE KAY, LUKE BAYER, MAIYA QUANSAH-BREED, OLIVIA LALLO, and TOM FRANCIS.

Apr. 9, 2021  

Drew Gasparini's 'I Could Use A Drink, a mix of poignant, hilarious, and progressive contemporary musical theatre, celebrating the chaos and beauty of youth, was created as a US studio album using Broadway's freshest and most exciting new talents. Now for its UK premiere, producers Liam Gartland and Alex Conder reimagine its cutting edge musical theatre songs with some of the West End's stars of present and the future:

AHMED HAMAD ('Rent'), BILLY NEVERS ('& Juliet'/'Jesus Christ Superstar'), CAROLINE KAY ('Daisy'/'The Space Between'), LUKE BAYER ('Everybody's Talking About Jamie'/'Soho Cinders'), MAIYA QUANSAH-BREED ('SIX', 'Rent'), OLIVIA LALLO (GSA 2020 graduate) and TOM FRANCIS ('Rent').

Check out photos below!


The concert, filmed at Fiction Studios, will be streamed from Friday 7 - Sunday 16 May 2021 on stream.theatre.

INFORMATION


Alex Conder and Liam Gartland
for Gartland Productions
present

Drew Gasparini's
'I Could Use A Drink'

Stream Theatre

Dates: Friday 7 - Sunday 16 May 2021

Time: streaming at 7:30pm everyday
with additional 2:30pm performances on Saturdays


Musical Direction Flynn Sturgeon

Director Alex Conder

Tickets: £12 (excluding booking fee)

Running time: 75 Minutes

Bookings:
https://www.stream.theatre/season/98

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

Caroline Kay

Billy Nevers, Caroline Kay

Luke Bayer

Luke Bayer, Maiya Quansah-Breed

Olivia Lallo, Maiya Quansah-Breed

Olivia Lallo

Maiya Quansah-Breed

Tom Francis, Olivia Lallo

Billy Nevers

Ahmed Hamad, Tom Francis, Luke Bayer


