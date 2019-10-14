Photo Flash: First Look at DRACULA, Coming to UK Cinemas

CinemaLive, leading producers and distributors of event cinema, are once again partnering with the UK's Northern Ballet to broadcast their spectacular production of 'DRACULA' LIVE into cinemas across the UK and Ireland for one night only - fittingly on Halloween, 31st October.

Get a first look below!

On 31st October this striking, critically acclaimed production will broadcast the story of Bram Stoker's seductively sinister vampire to cinema audiences LIVE from Leeds Playhouse where Northern Ballet will be performing on stage.

Created and choreographed by Northern Ballet's visionary artistic director, David Nixon OBE, who has also designed the stunning costumes, this chilling, superbly performed production is set to an eclectic score featuring music by Alfred Schnittke, Sergei Rachmaninov, Arvo Pärt, and Michael Daugherty.

Cinema audiences will be treated to Northern Ballet's unique blend of sensuous dancing and gripping theatre enhanced by Ali Allen's gothic set design, Tim Mitchell's lighting design.

'DRACULA' will be broadcast LIVE into approximately 300 cinemas all over the UK and Ireland, including major multiplexes, high street chains, independent cinemas and arts centres for one night only - 31st October! The screening will give audiences a unique opportunity to access world-class ballet performed by one of the UK's top companies for the price of a cinema ticket.

Northern Ballet's adaptation of Bram Stoker's dark, enthralling tale sees Count Dracula, the legendary vampire travel to England after becoming transfixed on a vision of Mina Murray, the innocent young fiancée of Jonathan Harker, one of the novel's main protagonists. Unable to curb his murderous nature, Dracula terrorises the town as his yearning for the young woman grows. But Mina realises she is powerless to resist Dracula's lure...and a set of blood thirsty events are set in motion...





