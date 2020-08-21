Peter Duncan Launches Panto Online The UK's First Pantomine Filmed Entirely On Location

A talented cast of actors and top creative team has assembled in South London to film 'Jack and the Beanstalk',

'Blue Peter' legend Peter Duncan - a critically acclaimed Panto Dame, Writer and DIrector - is planning his biggest and best "Here's One I Made Earlier" challenge.

Peter has assembled a talented cast of actors and top creative team and is using his own massive back garden in South London to film 'Jack and the Beanstalk', a socially distanced pantomime complete with ingenious sets, fabulous costumes and even a real beanstalk!

This Christmas, from 4 December, Panto Online will stream 'Jack and the Beanstalk' directly into homes for the perfect family treat. It promises boos, hisses, lots of 'he's behind yous', a sing-a-long song and all the classic panto antics that we love.

Tickets are now on sale at www.pantoonline.co.uk for a special early bird price of £15

The panto will be available for you to watch as many times as you want between December 4 and January 10.



Giant Blunderbore is in a terrible rage. He shouts from above threatening to eat any villager who won't pay their rent. Poor Dame Trott has to sell her precious cow 'Buttercup' and sends her son Jack to the cow market. All he comes back with is a worthless bag of beans. Jill, the grumpy Squire's daughter is kidnapped by the Giants dogsbody Fleshcreepy and taken to the castle in the clouds. Will Jack be the hero, climb the beanstalk, rescue his girlfriend and save the world from the human chomping ogre. Only the magical Garden Fairy knows the answer to that....

Join in and enjoy this new online planet-saving pantomime packed with songs, laughter and great spectacle.

Profits from Panto Online will be supporting six fantastic charities and youth projects:

POhWer (www.pohwer.net)

Clothe Me - Thank you (www.clothingcollective.org)

British Youth Music Theatre (britishyouthmusictheatre.org)

Prost8 (www.prost8.org.uk)

Scouts (www.scouts.org.uk)

Best Beginnings (www.bestbeginings.org.uk)

Actor, presenter, documentary maker, former Chief Scout and two time 'Blue Peter' man Peter has a TV, film and theatre career that spans four decades. A self confessed adventurer he is never happier than when in the thick of it such as competing in BBC1's acrobatic extravaganza 'Tumble' or writing and directing his own Pantomimes around the UK.

He began his acting career on stage joining Olivier's National Theatre and spent the 70's working exclusively as actor. After his 'Blue Peter' days he began to appear in musical theatre roles such as 'Barnum', Bill Snibson in 'Me and My Girl' and as Charlie Chaplin in 'The Little Tramp'.

In 1995 he was nominated for an Olivier award as Best Actor in a musical playing Denry Machin in 'The Card'. Over the last few years he has played Charlie Peace at Nottingham Playhouse and Jack Firebrace in the national tour of 'Birdsong'. He took on the roles of Macduff in 'Macbeth' and 'Fantastic Mr Fox' at the Open Air Theatre in Regent's Park and recently toured as Wilbur in

'Hairspray' and Sam Phillips in 'Million Dollar Quartet'.



In 2001, he directed and filmed a six-part documentary series called 'Travel Bug' for the BBC in which he, his partner Annie and their four children backpacked their way around the world. In the two follow up series their adventure travels took them to China and India. Other TV credits include the 26-part slapstick comedy series 'Demolition Dad', Channel 4's 'The Games' and 'Celebrity Total Wipeout' in which he lost the final by one second.

His work as an actor on TV has included 'The Childhood Friend', 'Sons and Lovers', 'Renoir My Father', 'Warship', 'Fathers and Families', 'Sam', 'Fallen Hero', 'Survivors', 'King Cinder', 'Oranges and Lemons', 'The Flockton Flyer', 'Space 1999'.

His feature film credits include 'Stardust', 'Quilp', and a famous cameo in 'Flash Gordon' - currently back in cinemas in a 40th anniversary re-release - in which he was bitten by a tree monster and died.

He was awarded a Gold 'Blue Peter' badge for his volunteer work as Chief Scout the leader of the UK's half a million scouts.

Learn more at heresoneimadeearlier.com.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You