Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pascal Theatre Company Presents Reading of AS HAPPY AS GOD IN FRANCE

The event is on Thursday 26 January.

Jan. 09, 2023  
Pascal Theatre Company Presents Reading of AS HAPPY AS GOD IN FRANCE

Pascal Theatre Company today announces the semi-staged reading of Julia Pascal's play, As Happy As God In France, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2023. The event will take place at Burgh House in Hampstead on 26 January, followed by a Q&A with the cast and Pascal herself.

As Happy As God In France reveals an unknown women's war history; a meeting between Hannah Arendt, Charlotte Salomon, and Eva Daube in the French camp of Gurs in 1940. The play explores identity, morality and what it means to be a German Jewish stateless exile in the Holocaust's French antechamber, and will feature music by Flick Isaac-Chilton. The cast for this staged reading includes Giselle Wolf (Hannah Arendt), Caroline Wildi (Charlotte Salomon), Laura Wohlwend (Eva Daube), Leah Gayer (Trude Gottlieb) and Fiz Marcus (Agathe Blumenfeld).

Holocaust Memorial Day is held on 27 January each year, the date which marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

This event is supported by The Cockayne Foundation through the London Community Fund.

Julia Pascal says: "When I discovered that a cousin's aunt had been held in Gurs, and that she had been incarcerated with Hannah Arendt, I felt it imperative to dramatise this hidden history. This play honours those whose lives were stolen from them for the crime of being born a Jew."

As Happy As God In France is the ironic title which reveals a little-known incident in the life of Hannah Arendt.

In May 1940, the French government arrested thousands of German Jews who had fled Hitler for the presumed safety of France. Among them were 8000 women named Les Indésirables (the undesirables). This new play looks at what happened to Hannah Arendt, Charlotte Salomon and Eva Daube as they faced imprisonment in the chaotic weeks between Armistice and Occupation. In Camp Gurs, they faced an ultimate life or death test as the Nazis moved south.

Using testimony from the family of Eva Daube, letters and archives from Hannah Arendt and the art of Charlotte Salomon, this drama explores an important French-German and American history that has been made invisible.




Northern Ballets THE GREAT GATSBY Swings Into Theatres This March Photo
Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY Swings Into Theatres This March
Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby is returning to theatres across the UK this March, opening at Leeds Grand Theatre on Wednesday the 8th before touring to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre and London's Sadler's Wells. 
Birmingham Royal Ballets SWAN LAKE Will Tour the UK in Spring 2023 Photo
Birmingham Royal Ballet's SWAN LAKE Will Tour the UK in Spring 2023
For spring 2023, ballet's greatest love story returns in Birmingham Royal Ballet's revival of Sir Peter Wright and Galina Samsova's glorious journey into Swan Lake, a lavish production in which the Royal Ballet Sinfonia performs Tchaikovsky's superb music live alongside BRB's spectacular dancers.
New Vic Theatre and Boltons Octagon Theatre Will Co-Produce Revised Production of LADIES D Photo
New Vic Theatre and Bolton's Octagon Theatre Will Co-Produce Revised Production of LADIES' DAY
Staffordshire's New Vic and Bolton's Octagon Theatre will co-produce Amanda Whittington's life-affirming comedy Ladies' Day this spring.
Lowther Pavilion Theatre to Produce First In-House Production with TIMES LIKE THESE Photo
Lowther Pavilion Theatre to Produce First In-House Production with TIMES LIKE THESE
The Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham, who have been at the heart of entertainment on the Fylde Coast since 1921, has announced they will be supporting a Lancaster- based, retired writer with their first ever in-house musical production, Times Like These.

More Hot Stories For You


A SHERLOCK CAROL Will Return to Marylebone Theatre in 2023A SHERLOCK CAROL Will Return to Marylebone Theatre in 2023
January 7, 2023

DEM Productions has announced that the smash-hit production will return to London for a second year at Marylebone Theatre - just a stone's throw from Holmes' fictional base at 221B Baker Street itself - from 24 November 2023 - 7 January 2024.
DAVID HOCKNEY: BIGGER & CLOSER (NOT SMALLER & FURTHER AWAY) Comes to LightroomDAVID HOCKNEY: BIGGER & CLOSER (NOT SMALLER & FURTHER AWAY) Comes to Lightroom
January 6, 2023

One of the world's most acclaimed and popular living artists is to create the launch show for Lightroom --- an extraordinary four-storey-high space in Kings Cross equipped with the latest digital projection and audio technology.  Now opening on 22 February 2023 with an extended booking period to 4 June 2023, Lightroom will be London's new home for spectacular artist-led shows.
Sadler's Wells' Barclays Dance Pass Will Offer 1,000 £10 Tickets For Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIETSadler's Wells' Barclays Dance Pass Will Offer 1,000 £10 Tickets For Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET
January 6, 2023

Sadler's Wells has announced 1,000 £10 tickets will be available for young people to see Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet through Barclays Dance Pass when the production returns to Sadler's Wells in August 2023.
IN PurSUEt Heads To VAULT Festival 2023IN PurSUEt Heads To VAULT Festival 2023
January 6, 2023

Following two successful runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Bush Productions' In PurSUEt returns in 2023 for its VAULT Festival debut midway through a nationwide tour. Eleanor Higgins explores themes of addiction and obsession in a solo queer tragi-comedy show about a Sue Perkins enthusiast who has been sent to a therapist to deal with her drinking.
Tori Scott Brings TORI WITH AN 'I' to Crazy Coqs in FebruaryTori Scott Brings TORI WITH AN 'I' to Crazy Coqs in February
January 6, 2023

Following the smash hit sensation Culture Shock in 2022, New Yorker Tori Scott returns to the Crazy Coqs in the heart of London's West End this year with a brand new show, Tori Scott: Tori with an “I”, on Sunday 5 February (7pm) and Monday 6 February (9.15pm). 
share