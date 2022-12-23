Part of the Main Will Present Three Shows at VAULT Festival in January and February

VAULT Festival 2023 will see Part of the Main present three diverse and engaging productions over three weeks. Bloody Mary: Live! sees Mary Tudor work on her reputation. All By Myself follows a lonely influencer at the end of the world. The Tinker is an eerie true crime drama based on a case from 1912. Olivia Munk is Artistic Director of Part of the Main Productions, a 2022-2024 Pleasance London Associate Company. Part of the Main (POTM) is a theatre company that champions new writing, emerging artists, and gender equality. POTM is passionate about new work that's political, provocative, and accessible.

Bloody Mary: Live! runs from Tuesday 24th to Sunday 29th January and is a gleefully vicious stand-up special in which Teen Queen Mary Tudor takes to the mic to rehab her so-called 'bloody' image. Shortlisted for the 2020 Les Enfants Terribles Award and fresh from Edinburgh Fringe, where the show as named one of The Guardian's Top 20 'shows you shouldn't miss', Bloody Mary: Live! is a smart, irreverent blend of stand-up comedy and a one-woman show written and performed by Olivia Miller. Bloody Mary: Live! will resonate with anyone who has ever fought with their parents, struggled with their siblings, or ever wanted to burn it all down. It's historical fiction, a stand-up set, and a coming-of-age story all in one. By transporting one of England's most infamous queens into Gen Z, the show investigates how women in power have been considered through the ages and how they still fight to be heard today.

All By Myself, playing at VAULT Festival from Tuesday 7th to Sunday 12th February 2023, is about a social media influencer alone in her flat at the end of the world. With the world as she knows it rapidly disappearing, the influencer's everyday movements around her flat become more and more urgent to her self-definition. What will she do when her audience stops logging on to watch? When the wifi goes out? Or when everything goes out? This movement-led solo show is an innovative new wordless play about being your best self when no one will watch.

Part of the Main's final show, The Tinker, runs from Tuesday 14th to Sunday 19th February 2023. Written by exciting newcomer Olivia Foan (unsettling, evocative and wonderfully bold - Finborough Theatre), The Tinker is a twisting, unsettling tale that asks what we are willing to believe about the strangers at our door. The Tinker is based on a true crime case from 1912 and despite the hundred-plus years that have passed since then, the play highlights some of the same cultural pressures around morality, meritocracy and motherhood experienced today, unravelling the ripple effect of these beliefs.

In 2018, Artistic Director Olivia Munk launched Part of the Grid, a series of affordable and practical theatre training workshops that focused on backstage skills such as lighting, sound design, stage management, and producing. During lockdown, they went online, where the digital workshops have reached over 1,000 participants worldwide. In August-September 2020, POTM co-produced the Virtual Collaborators Festival, which brought over 130 emerging and established artists together to create 40 new audio, theatre, & film performances. POTM is a Pleasance London Associate Company 2022-2024, and formerly a Resident Company of the Drayton Arms Theatre 2018-2019.