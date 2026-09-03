PUNCH, THE OTHER SIDE OF MURDER, and More Will Lead Belgrade Theatre's Spring 2027 Season

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Belgrade Theatre Coventry has announced details of what's to come at the start of 2027, including 2026's Olivier award winning Best New Play, brand new dramas and a wide range of theatre, comedy, family entertainment and music with something for everyone.

The Reckoning

From Dash Arts, The Reckoning is a drama about the conflict in Ukraine showing between Thursday 28 – Saturday 30 January. Each performance will be followed by Food For Thought, a post-show reflection from a journalist, lawyer or someone else with direct experience of the conflict. A traditional Ukrainian salad is shared with audiences as part of this offering.

Finding Joy

Based on the true experiences of one family and told entirely without words, award-winning Finding Joy has been performed across the globe from Shanghai to Switzerland, Norway to Norwich, Liverpool to London and now Coventry on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 February. This show has been staged to celebrate Vamos Theatre's 21 years of ground-breaking, life-changing, inclusive and compassionate work.

A Thing of Beauty

A Thing of Beauty is a fiction and psychological drama that centres on the life of Leni Riefenstahl, the infamous filmmaker best known for directing Nazi propaganda films. In October 1972, she agrees to an in-depth interview with Harry Adams, a BBC documentary superstar nursing his own demons. Each of them fueled by their own ambition, fear, lies and ego, are shocked by the thunderbolt of mutual desire. Tuesday 23 – Wednesday 24 March.

The Other Side of Murder

Comedy drama directed by Philip Franks, starring Rufus Hound, Susie Blake and Carla Medonça, The Other Side of Murder by Torben Betts is funny, shocking and deliciously unsettling, this is a wild theatrical ride that will have audiences laughing one minute and gasping the next. As dinner burns and tensions rise, the line between performance and reality begins to shatter. Secrets surface. Jealousies ignite. And a final twist lands that no one will see coming, at the Belgrade Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 March.

Remember Romeo

Remember Romeo is an ode to the shattering experience of first love, and of last love. Shakespeare's classic is a story held in all of our hearts, tenderly revisited by imitating the dog. Friday 19 – Saturday 20 March.

Punch

A powerful story of hope, humanity, and the possibility of change, James Graham’s Punch is an important and fascinating new play about the incredible power of forgiveness, that asks important questions about toxic masculinity. Winner of the 2026 Olivier Award ‘Best New Play’. Performing at the Belgrade as part of its UK tour between Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 April.

The Last Wild

From Unicorn Theatre and The National Theatre, the world premiere of Piers Torday’s much-loved story The Last Wild. In a future where animals no longer exist, twelve-year-old Kester lives in a silent, quarantined world… until one night a flock of excited pigeons and a bossy cockroach start talking to him! Appearing between Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 April

Macbeth

Join Oddsocks as they take Macbeth and his Mrs on a rollercoaster ride of high stakes and low self-esteem in a brand-new twist of this Shakespearean classic. All the usual Oddsocks action, gags and adlibs mixed into a ferocious tale for our times. Monday 14 – Wednesday 16 June.

Nanny of the Maroons tells the incredible true story of a legendary 18th century freedom fighter. Written by Belgrade Theatre Artistic Director Corey Campbell and Lucia Haynes, and directed by Campbell and Justine Themen, the production is developed through the Belgrade Theatre’s co-creation process, engaging communities as part of the creative development of its work. West Midlands-based producers China Plate will support the development of the production as Executive Producers. Premiering from Friday 18 June 2027 to Saturday 3 July 2027.

More Shows

Step into a world where iconic musical showstoppers collide with extraordinary circus performers Cirque – The Greatest Show on Thursday 28 January; Brand new dance-theatre production from South Asian company Sonia Sabri with their non-verbal piece Noori and her Fantastical World on Friday 19 – Saturday 20 February; Join us for a family concert with Nick Cope: I’ve lost my Bobble Hat....Again! An hour of all the Nick Cope hits and more on Saturday 17 April; The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been dazzling audiences around the globe for over seven years. We invite you and your loved ones to leap onto the page and join us for an unforgettable journey full of whimsy, delightful puppetry and music from Thursday 3 – Saturday 5 June.

Kane Brown: Don’t Listen To Me brings fearlessly hilarious delivery combined with honesty and sincerity on Saturday 9 January – please note, this will be filmed; The Eternal Shame of Sue Perkins is about stigma, humiliation and misunderstanding, Sue shares hilarious stories from behind the TV cameras on Wednesday 13 January; From the Ukrainian National Opera over two nights is Madama Butterfly and Tosca between Monday 8 – Tuesday 9 February; Olivier award winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical where every night is the premiere on Thursday 11 February; Don your deerstalker, grab your magnifying glass and get your finger of suspicion ready for Murder She Didn’t Write: The Improvised Murder Mystery. Will you guess whodunnit on Friday 12 February?; Powerful, emotional and ultimately empowering, Beyond Evil: A True Crime Survival Guide with Emma Kenny is more than a true crime show, it's a survival guide for the modern world on Friday 20 February. Tap Factory is an explosive, high-octane show that merges: percussions, acrobatics, hip hop, urban, tap dance and comedy coming as part of its UK tour on Saturday 13 March; Inspired by true events, the multi-award nominated In the Land of Eagles takes us on an epic journey of heritage across borders, through a country that is too often misunderstood on Friday 16 April; Local performer Vanessa Oakes brings a community cast for this brand-new opera theatre show Songs for Survivors of the 21st Century on Thursday 29 April – Saturday 1 May.

Plenty for music fans to look forward to starting in a world of soul, romance and unforgettable voices with Luther Live and Velvet Voices on Tuesday 12 January; Big Girls Don’t Cry for a night of songs from Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on Friday 15 January; Performed by a cast of Irish Musicians Seven Drunken Nights: A Tribute to The Dubliners is packed full of classics on Tuesday 2 March; Direct from the Royal Albert Hall Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston for her musical repertoire in an electrifying production with sensational vocalists and a full live band on Friday 5 March; LEGEND are seven great musicians and singers dedicated to the life and music of the late, great Bob Marley on Friday 16 April; A truly unique ABBA experience with Arrival: The Hits of ABBA on Thursday 13 May; Good Vibrations: A Celebration of The Beach Boys is a party guaranteed to have the crowd up on its feet, dancing and singin' along to some of the most iconic music in history on Friday 14 May.

Artistic Director Corey Campbell and Interim CEO Emma Flatley said “We're delighted to be sharing another exciting season of work that brings together award-winning theatre, bold new drama, family favourites, comedy, music and powerful new stories from across the UK and beyond. Alongside acclaimed touring productions such as Punch and The Last Wild, we're especially proud to be developing and premiering Nanny of the Maroons through our co-creation process, continuing our commitment to making ambitious new work with and for our communities here in Coventry. Whether audiences are discovering a new play, enjoying a family day out or returning to see a favourite artist, there's something for everyone at the Belgrade, and we can't wait to welcome you through our doors."

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