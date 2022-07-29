PRIMA FACIE is Highest-Grossing Cinema Release Since March 2020

Click Here for More on Prima Facie

Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, is the highest-grossing cinema release since the pandemic closed cinemas in March 2020, generating more than £2 million.

The play, written by Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Butler, took £1.4m in the UK box office on its first day of release - although the true number is likely to be much higher as several sites had not reported their takings when figures were collected.

Prima Facie currently sits in the ninth spot in the UK and Ireland's top 10 theatre releases of all time, with NT's Fleabag in the top position with £4,426,510 in ticket sales.

The National Theatre has estimated that more than 130,000 people have watched Prima Facie in 700 UK cinemas so far, with thousands more watching globally.

Statistics provider Comscore predicts Prima Facie will continue to perform well in cinemas, with the potential to take a box office total of more than £3 million.

By the end of 2022, NT Live will have released eight titles, showing the increased demand for digital theatre.

Comer will reprise her role on Broadway in 2023.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray