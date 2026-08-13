Orange Tree Theatre Cancels LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST Performance Due to the Heat

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The Stage has reported that The Orange Tree Theatre has cancelled its August 13th open-air matinee performance of Love’s Labour’s Lost due to concerns about the heat.

Artistic director Tom Littler shared, “With today’s temperatures hitting 39 degrees and the sun overhead, it would have been reckless for both actors and audiences to carry on... This summer has been a further wake-up call about the climate to come and the adaptations that will be needed,”

Guildford Shakespeare Company is currently presenting Love's Labour's Lost and Much Ado About Nothing, in co-production with Orange Tree Theatre. Tom Littler stages these two beloved Shakespeare comedies as a single, sweeping narrative set either side of World War II. In a joyful reimagining, the story unfolds across two summers, 1939 and 1945, allowing audiences to follow the same characters over time.

This project sees Littler renew his collaboration with GSC having previously directed Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, Much Ado About Nothing, The Wind in the Willows, Twelfth Night and As You Like It for the company.

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