Onsale Now: The West End Return of THE UNFRIEND

Now Onsale: The West End Return of The Unfriend

Unfriend

noun.

A person, often met on holiday, who doesn’t understand that “let’s keep in touch” means “goodbye.” Sometimes a murderer.

Fresh from breaking Box Office records earlier this year, prepare to welcome The Unfriend back to the West End for a strictly limited run at Wyndham’s Theatre from 16 December.

BAFTA Award winning comedian Lee Mack (Not Going Out, Would I Lie To You?) and Sarah Alexander (Coupling, Smack The Pony) join Frances Barber (Silk, Doctor Who) as she reprises her force of nature performance in this smash hit comedy from writer Steven Moffat and director Mark Gatiss, the celebrated team behind BBC’s Sherlock.

While on holiday Peter and Debbie befriend Elsa: a lusty, Trump-loving widow from Denver, USA. She’s less than woke but kind of wonderful, so they agree to stay in touch - because no one ever really does, do they?

When Elsa invites herself to stay with the family a few months later, they decide to look her up online. But it’s too late: on learning the truth about Elsa Jean Krakowski, the deadly danger is already on a flight to London! What began as a casual holiday friendship is suddenly a threat to all their lives.

Peter and Debbie now face the ultimate challenge of the modern world - how do you protect all that you love from mortal peril without seeming a bit impolite?

Because guess who’s coming… to MURDER.

The Unfriend is at Wyndhams Theatre from 16 December 2023 - 09 March 2024