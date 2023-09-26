Onsale Now: The West End Return of THE UNFRIEND

Frances Barber returns to the role of Elsa

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Photo 3 Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Onsale Now: The West End Return of THE UNFRIEND

Now Onsale: The West End Return of The Unfriend

Unfriend
noun.

A person, often met on holiday, who doesn’t understand that “let’s keep in touch” means “goodbye.” Sometimes a murderer.

Fresh from breaking Box Office records earlier this year, prepare to welcome The Unfriend back to the West End for a strictly limited run at Wyndham’s Theatre from 16 December.

BAFTA Award winning comedian Lee Mack (Not Going Out, Would I Lie To You?) and Sarah Alexander (Coupling, Smack The Pony) join Frances Barber (Silk, Doctor Who) as she reprises her force of nature performance in this smash hit comedy from writer Steven Moffat and director Mark Gatiss, the celebrated team behind BBC’s Sherlock.

While on holiday Peter and Debbie befriend Elsa: a lusty, Trump-loving widow from Denver, USA. She’s less than woke but kind of wonderful, so they agree to stay in touch - because no one ever really does, do they?

When Elsa invites herself to stay with the family a few months later, they decide to look her up online. But it’s too late: on learning the truth about Elsa Jean Krakowski, the deadly danger is already on a flight to London! What began as a casual holiday friendship is suddenly a threat to all their lives.
Peter and Debbie now face the ultimate challenge of the modern world - how do you protect all that you love from mortal peril without seeming a bit impolite?

Because guess who’s coming… to MURDER. 

The Unfriend is at Wyndhams Theatre from 16 December 2023 - 09 March 2024




RELATED STORIES

1
Winners of 2023 Linbury Prize for Stage Design Announced Photo
Winners of 2023 Linbury Prize for Stage Design Announced

Twelve emerging designers from across the UK have been announced as recipients of this year’s Linbury Prize for Stage Design 2023, as part of the National Theatre and The Linbury Trust’s commitment to supporting designers to develop a sustainable career in stage design.

2
MONSTER SHOW Comes to Camden Peoples Theatre in October Photo
MONSTER SHOW Comes to Camden People's Theatre in October

Championing radical bodies and exploring the trans narrative, Hester-Stefan Chillingworth stands on stage hidden deep inside a latex Frankenstein’s Monster costume and performs a solo re-dubbing of the entire audio score of the 1931 film Frankenstein. Learn more about the unique show here!

3
Arlene Phillips Will Direct a West End Gala For the NHS in November Photo
Arlene Phillips Will Direct a West End Gala For the NHS in November

The crème de la crème of the entertainment industry is coming together this November to celebrate 75 years of the NHS and their wonderful life changing and life saving work. Learn more about the event and find out how to attend here!

4
Cast Set For LA CLIQUE at Leicester Square Photo
Cast Set For LA CLIQUE at Leicester Square

Underbelly has announced the initial cast for the return of the Olivier award-winning, ground-breaking cabaret, La Clique to the West End. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Exclusive 48 Hour Presale for Lyric Hammersmith's New SeasonExclusive 48 Hour Presale for Lyric Hammersmith's New Season
Review: RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH, Dock X, LondonReview: RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH, Dock X, London
'Creative, Ambitious, Challenging and Relevant': Meredith Braun & Steven Dexter Discuss the New MA Musical Theatre at University of Chichester'Creative, Ambitious, Challenging and Relevant': Meredith Braun & Steven Dexter Discuss the New MA Musical Theatre at University of Chichester
STRICTLY COME DANCING THE LIVE TOUR Now Onsale!STRICTLY COME DANCING THE LIVE TOUR Now Onsale!

Videos

Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
WICKED

Recommended For You