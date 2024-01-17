Onsale Now: Get Tickets for the London Transfer of MACHINAL

Get tickets from just £27 for Sophie Treadwell’s incredible show at The Old Vic
‘How can that be? A great sin – a mortal sin – for which I must die and go to hell – but it made me free! One moment I was free!’
From the outside, Helen Jones and her husband had a ‘happy marriage’. Until she murdered him.
Based on the true crime story of Ruth Snyder in 1928 that shook a nation, Sophie Treadwell’s seminal Machinal is a pulse-pounding journey of someone pushed to breaking point by the relentless machinery of life, expectation and convention.
Rosie Sheehy (Oleanna, Chernobyl) reprises her critically acclaimed role in Olivier Award-winning director Richard Jones’ ‘outstanding production’ (Daily Mail).
The cast of Machinal will also include: Daniel Abelson, Sam Alexander, Steven Beard, Daniel Bowerbank, Imogen Daines, Buffy Davis, Tim Frances, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Emilio Iannucci, Pierro Niel-Mee and Wendy Nottingham, with further casting to be announced.
Machinal will run at The Old Vic Theatre from 11 April - 1 June
