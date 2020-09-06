Oliver Dowden Reveals 'Operation Sleeping Beauty' to Bring Some Theatre Back By Christmas

"There are people waiting in the wings to get full performances back on during the crucial Christmas period – and I want to support them."

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has written a piece for the Daily Mail, to discuss what it's going to take to fill theatres to capacity again, something that is much-needed for the industry to survive.

"Innovation is key. It has the ability to rewrite the entire script, and I'm keen to take some of the best experimental ideas for getting people into our theatres safely and put them into practice," he wrote.

Dowden went on to reveal that he has some plans in the works to get some theatres up and running again by the Christmas season.

"My officials are working on 'Operation Sleeping Beauty' which aims to bring back some of the magic of theatre for families this Christmas, and I hope to share more progress soon."

