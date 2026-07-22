OTHELLO to Run Longer at Classical Theatre of Harlem After Sold-Out Shows

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The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) has announced a one-performance extension of its acclaimed production of William Shakespeare's Othello, adding a final free performance on Monday, July 27, at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park.

The extension follows consistently full audiences, strong word of mouth, and weather-related cancellations that prevented many theatergoers from attending. The additional performance will make the production available to more than 1,600 additional audience members free of charge.

"This extension is really about our audience," said Producing Artistic Director Ty Jones. "Every summer we remove barriers to experiencing world-class theater, and after losing performances to weather and seeing so many people turned away, adding one final performance gives another 1,600-plus audience members the opportunity to experience this remarkable production free of charge. Let me be clear: This extension was led by the actors themselves."

Directed by Carl Cofield, Othello stars James Udom in the title role alongside Nick Westrate as Iago and Isabel Arraiza as Desdemona. Since opening earlier this month, the production has earned praise for its contemporary staging and performances while continuing CTH's mission of making classical theater accessible to diverse audiences.

"Every year we challenge ourselves to reimagine what Shakespeare can mean for today's audiences," said Cofield. "Seeing Marcus Garvey Park filled night after night with people from every neighborhood, every background, and every generation reminds us why this work matters. That's what makes this final added performance so meaningful."

Final Week Pre-Show Performances

As part of the final week, audiences are invited to arrive early for complimentary performances beginning at 7 p.m. before the 8:30 p.m. curtain.

Thursday, July 23

Dr. Edward Hardy will present a performance showcasing his work as a violinist, composer, and interdisciplinary artist.

Saturday, July 25

Harlem Opera Theater will perform a concert featuring opera, spirituals, and classical repertoire celebrating Harlem's musical heritage.

Performance Information

Othello

Through Monday, July 27, 2026

Richard Rodgers Amphitheater

Marcus Garvey Park

18 Mt. Morris Park West

New York, NY 10027

Pre-show performances: Select dates at 7 p.m.

Performance: 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Now in its 14th season, Uptown Shakespeare in the Park has become one of New York City's signature free summer theater events, welcoming thousands of audience members annually while continuing The Classical Theatre of Harlem's commitment to inclusive casting, community engagement, and accessible classical theater.

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