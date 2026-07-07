New Perspectives Appoints Andrew Broadley as Chair of Board of Trustees

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East Midlands theatre company New Perspectives has appointed leading arts executive Andrew Broadley as Chair of its Board of Trustees. Broadley joins New Perspectives at a pivotal moment for the company as it strengthens its commitment to developing theatre-makers, commissioning new work and bringing high-quality touring productions to communities across the East Midlands and beyond.

Broadley has more than 30 years' leadership experience across theatre, dance and the visual arts. As Executive Director of MGCfutures, he has helped build one of the UK's leading talent-development organisations, supporting more than 150 emerging and mid-career theatre-makers. His previous leadership roles include Siobhan Davies Dance, where he helped secure more than £4 million for the award-winning Siobhan Davies Studios, alongside positions at Arts Council England, Oval House and the Albany.

His appointment comes as New Perspectives begins its next National Portfolio funding period with Arts Council England (2026-28), expanding its investment in artist development through programmes including New Associates, increasing its commissioning of new work and extending the reach of its touring productions across the East Midlands and nationally.

Andrew Broadley said: “I've been aware of New Perspectives for many years and have long admired its commitment to building new audiences for bold contemporary theatre. I'm particularly drawn to the way the company nurtures regional talent while producing work on a national scale. I'm delighted to be joining at a time of such creative ambition and look forward to helping shape its next chapter”.

Artistic Director Angharad Jones said: "Andrew has spent decades helping cultural organisations grow, as a senior leader, chair and trustee, and brings invaluable experience to New Perspectives. As we build on our 53-year history, we're deepening our commitment to new work, investing in the next generation of artists and leaders, and ensuring ambitious theatre continues to reach communities across the East Midlands and beyond. We're delighted to welcome Andrew and excited about what we'll achieve together.

As Chair of the Board of Trustees, Broadley will support the strategic direction of the company as it develops new artistic partnerships, grows investment in talent development and expands its national touring programme.

Over the past 53 years, New Perspectives has built a reputation for commissioning and touring contemporary theatre across the UK, with a particular focus on ensuring ambitious work reaches rural and underserved communities as well as major regional venues. Recent productions include (the) Woman by Jane Upton (Park Theatre and national tour co-produced with Royal & Derngate 2025), which received three Off West End Award nominations; Make Good - The Post Office Scandal Musical (co-production with Pentabus); The Swearing Jar (rural/ Studio UK tour 2023), Model Village (rural tour 2023), and The Great Almighty Gill (Edinburgh Festival & UK Tour 2022).

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